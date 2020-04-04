Total Confirmed Cases
14,225
Total COVID-19 Deaths
540
Daily Confirmed Cases
1,481
Daily COVID-19 Deaths
61
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|10
|Antrim
|4
|Arenac
|3
|Barry
|5
|Bay
|24
|Berrien
|56
|1
|Branch
|10
|Calhoun
|34
|1
|Cass
|6
|1
|Charlevoix
|7
|Cheboygan
|7
|1
|Chippewa
|1
|Clare
|1
|Clinton
|54
|1
|Crawford
|1
|Delta
|5
|Detroit City
|3958
|131
|Dickinson
|1
|1
|Eaton
|53
|2
|Emmet
|7
|2
|Genesee
|464
|15
|Gladwin
|3
|Gogebic
|3
|1
|Grand Traverse
|12
|3
|Gratiot
|4
|Hillsdale
|37
|2
|Houghton
|2
|Huron
|4
|Ingham
|168
|1
|Ionia
|6
|Iosco
|2
|1
|Isabella
|10
|2
|Jackson
|81
|3
|Kalamazoo
|45
|3
|Kalkaska
|8
|1
|Kent
|153
|2
|Lapeer
|27
|Leelanau
|1
|Lenawee
|27
|Livingston
|129
|2
|Luce
|1
|Mackinac
|2
|Macomb
|1838
|78
|Manistee
|4
|Marquette
|11
|1
|Mecosta
|4
|1
|Midland
|17
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|101
|Montcalm
|13
|Muskegon
|31
|2
|Newaygo
|2
|Oakland
|2785
|142
|Oceana
|3
|Ogemaw
|2
|Osceola
|4
|Oscoda
|2
|Otsego
|22
|1
|Ottawa
|39
|Roscommon
|2
|Saginaw
|103
|Sanilac
|13
|1
|Shiawassee
|22
|St Clair
|85
|2
|St Joseph
|9
|Tuscola
|20
|2
|Van Buren
|12
|1
|Washtenaw
|501
|8
|Wayne
|2804
|121
|Wexford
|4
|Other*
|188
|1
|Unknown
|64
|Out of State
|83
|1
|Totals
|14225
|540
