Total Confirmed Cases

14,225

Total COVID-19 Deaths

540

Daily Confirmed Cases

1,481

Daily COVID-19 Deaths

61

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m..

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
CountyCasesReported Deaths
Allegan10 
Antrim4 
Arenac3 
Barry5 
Bay24 
Berrien561
Branch10 
Calhoun341
Cass61
Charlevoix7 
Cheboygan71
Chippewa1 
Clare1 
Clinton541
Crawford1 
Delta5 
Detroit City3958131
Dickinson11
Eaton532
Emmet72
Genesee46415
Gladwin3 
Gogebic31
Grand Traverse123
Gratiot4 
Hillsdale372
Houghton2 
Huron4 
Ingham1681
Ionia6 
Iosco21
Isabella102
Jackson813
Kalamazoo453
Kalkaska81
Kent1532
Lapeer27 
Leelanau1 
Lenawee27 
Livingston1292
Luce1 
Mackinac2 
Macomb183878
Manistee4 
Marquette111
Mecosta41
Midland17 
Missaukee11
Monroe101 
Montcalm13 
Muskegon312
Newaygo2 
Oakland2785142
Oceana3 
Ogemaw2 
Osceola4 
Oscoda2 
Otsego221
Ottawa39 
Roscommon2 
Saginaw103 
Sanilac131
Shiawassee22 
St Clair852
St Joseph9 
Tuscola202
Van Buren121
Washtenaw5018
Wayne2804121
Wexford4 
Other*1881
Unknown64 
Out of State831
Totals14225540