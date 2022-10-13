CADILLAC — 100+ Women Who Care: Cadillac Area is gearing up for another year of supporting local charities.
The nonprofit organization comes together three times each year to support and donate to community area nonprofits. This year will mark the group’s fifth anniversary. Since it began in October of 2017, the organization has raised $36,570 for local non-profits.
"100 Women Who Care is a wonderful group for women who may not have the time to volunteer but are philanthropically-minded and want 100% of their donations to go to charities in the Cadillac area," Founder Betsy Leavell said. "It’s truly amazing to see the kind of impact we have in our own communities when we work together."
Organizations to benefit from these funds include Munson Cadillac Hospital, Oasis, New Hope Center, Love, Inc, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Hope Network.
The next meeting will be on Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Resort in Cadillac.
New members are welcome and encouraged to join at any time. Requirements for attending are a $45 donation made payable at each meeting. For more information, email 100pluswwcca@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.