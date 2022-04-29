BALDWIN — A 20-year-old firefighter confessed to igniting two fires in Lake County’s Yates Township, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
On April 27, deputies from the sheriff’s office assisted by Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservations Officers responded to the two fires, according to police. The first fire was discovered by a conservation officer on 80th Street, while police said the second was located on Queens Highway near 80th Street. Police also said the second fire was only a few hours after the first one.
A 20-year-old member of a local fire department was present at both scenes and police said that individual was questioned by conservation officers and Lake County detectives. After the questioning, police said the suspect confessed to starting both fires and was arrested.
Police said the 20-year-old also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Newaygo County. The suspect was lodged in Lake County Jail and the incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.