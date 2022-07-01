2021 Michigan crop values summary
The preliminary farm value of Michigan field crops produced in 2021 was $4.75 billion, up 24 percent from 2020. Higher prices and production across most commodities resulted in higher total value of production in 2021, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Some Michigan highlights from the Crop Values Annual Summary report follow:
Corn for grain value increased 29 percent to $1.85 billion in 2021. The average price was $5.35 per bushel.
Soybean value of $1.46 billion was up 19 percent from 2020. The average price was $13.40 per bushel.
Wheat value increased 57 percent to $281 million. The average price was $6.20 per bushel.
Dry bean value, at $217 million, was up 14 percent from last year. The average price was $43.40 per cwt.
Nationally:
U.S. corn for grain value increased 28 percent to $82.6 billion in 2021.
Soybean value in the U.S. was up 26 percent to $57.5 billion.
U.S. all wheat value increased 27 percent to $11.9 billion.
