2022 Michigan Cherry Production Forecast
Michigan tart cherry total production for 2022 is forecast at 159.5 million pounds, 65 percent higher than the 2021 production, according to Marlo D Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. In Michigan, the largest tart cherry producing State, the season started slowly due to cooler weather but progressed with no major freeze events.
United States tart cherry total production for 2022 is forecast at 229 million pounds, up 33 percent from the 2021 production. In Utah, as of week-ending May 29, bloom was 81 percent complete compared with 95 percent for the previous year. In Wisconsin, blossoms have progressed with no frost.
