The Missaukee Youth Show went very well for 2022. Below are the Results for this year.
Rabbit: Best in Breed - Holland Lop - Bailee Zeigler, Best in Breed - Dutch - Caleb Doe, Best in Breed - Mini Lop - Josie Booms, Best in Breed - Lion Head - Peyton Izzard, Best in Breed - Rex - Lulu Cole, Best in Breed - Any Other 4 Class - Lillian Rockey, Best in Breed - Californian - Elise Renkiewicz, Best of Show - Best 4 Class Breed - Bailee Zeigler, Opposite Best 4 Class Breed -Caleb Doe, Best of Show - Best 6 Class Breed - Elise Renkiewicz.
Overall Grand Champion - Best of Show Rabbit - Elise Renkiewicz
Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 17-18 - Caleb Doe
Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 14-16 - Gwenyth Cole
Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 11-13 - Bailee Zeigler
Reserve Champion - Drezden Wiltzer
Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 8-10 - Rogue Wiltzer
Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey
Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 6-7 - Madeline Westmaas
Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor - Katy Wilt
Goat: Best of Breed - Alpine - Amelia Boom, Best of Breed - Oberhasli - Leo Jones.
Grand Champion Dairy Goat - Leo Jones
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat - Leo Jones
Best of Breed - Pygmy - Amelia Booms
Best of Breed - Boer - Katy Wilt
Best of Breed - Fancy Breed - Lillia Rockey
Grand Champion Breed Goat - Katy Wilt
Reserve Champion Breed Goat - Lillian Rockey
Grand Champion Showmanship 14-18 - Saleen Booms
Reserve Champion - Brooklyn Winkel
Grand Champion Showmanship 11-13 - Katy Wilt
Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms
Grand Champion Showmanship 6-10 - Josie Booms
Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey
Outstanding Goat Exhibitor - Katy Wilt
Adult Showman - Candace Booms
Poultry: Best of Breed - Bantam Bantam Breed - Bailee Zeigler, Res Best of Breed - Bantam Breed - Katy Wilt, Best of Breed Large - Large Breed - Jemma Cole, Res Best of Breed Large - Large Breed - Gwenyth Cole.
Overall Grand Champion Poultry - Best of Show - Bailee Zeigler
Best Breed - Breed Ducks - Lyndon Myers
Reserve Best Breed - Breed Ducks - Lyndon Myers
Best Breed - Breed Turkey - Bailee Zeigler
Grand Champion - White Eggs - Lyndon Myers
Grand Champion - Brown Eggs - Breslyn VanderMeulen
Grand Champion - Bantam Eggs - Levi Myers
Grand Champion - Grand Champion Market Broiler - Lillian Fults
Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Market Broiler - Carson Winkel
Grand Champion - Grand Champion Slow Growth Broilers - Lyndon Myers
Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Slow Growth Broilers -
Mia VanderMeulen
Grand Champion - Grand Champion Cornish - Lyndon Myers
Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Cornish - Levi Myers
Grand Champion - Grand Champion Market Duck - Kaytlynn Cole
Grand Champion Grand Champion Market Turkey Bailee Zeigler
Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Market Turkey - Jemma Cole
Grand Champion - Poultry Showmanship Age 17-18 - Caleb Doe
Reserve Champion - Wyatt Sikkema
Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship Age 14-16 - Levi Myers
Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship Age 11-13 - Paige VanderMeulen
Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt
Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship Age 8-10 - Mia VanderMeulen
Reserve Champion - Breslyn VanderMeulen
Grand Champion Turkey Showmanship 13-18 - Wyatt Sikkema
Reserve Champion - Gwenyth Cole
Grand Champion - Turkey Showmanship 6-12 - Paige VanderMeulen
Reserve Champion - Brynlee VanderMeulen
Grand Champion Duck Showmanship 13-18 - Gwenyth Cole
Reserve Champion - Katlynn Cole
Grand Champion Duck Showmanship 6-12 - Lyndon Myers
Reserve Champion - Lulu Cole
Oustanding Exhibitor - Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor - Kayt Wilt
Dog:
Grand Champion Obedience Clover bud -Gabriella Johnson
Grand Champion Obedience Beginner - Josie Booms
Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey
Grand Champion Obedience Inter. - Jemma Cole
Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms
Grand Champion Obedience Senior - Saleen Booms
Reserve Champion - Lillian Fults
Overall Grand Champion Champion Dog Obedience - Jemma Cole
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dog Obedience - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Agility Clover bud - Gabriella Johnson
Grand Champion Agility Beginner -Arrow Cole
Reserve Champion - Carly Booms
Grand Champion Agility Inter. - Jemma Cole
Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms
Grand Champion Agility Senior - Saleen Booms
Reserve Champion - Lillian Fults
Overall Grand Champion Champion Dog Agility - Jemma Cole
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dog Agility - Gabriella Johnson
Grand Champion Showmanship Clover bud - Gabriella Johnson
Grand Champion Showmanship Beginner - Arrow Cole
Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey
Grand Champion Showmanship Inter. - Amelia Booms
Reserve Champion - Lulu Cole
Grand Champion Showmanship Senior - Saleen Booms
Reserve Champion - Gwenyth Cole
Overall Grand Champion Champion Dog Showmanship - Saleen Booms
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dog Showmanship - Amelia Booms
Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Dog Exhibitor - Saleen Booms
Dairy Department:
Overall Grand Supreme Champion Cow - Taylor Benthem
Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Cow - Megan Benthem
Grand Champion Dairy Cow - Taylor Benthem
Reserve Champion Dairy Cow - Megan Benthem
Grand Champion Other Dairy Cow (Jersey) - Taylor Benthem
Reserve Champion Other Dairy Cow (Jersey) - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Dairy Heifer - Braelynn Mejia
Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer - Hadley Rivera
Grand Champion Other Dairy Heifer (Jersey) - Maddi Martz
Top Production - Megan Benthem
Top Components - Lia Pluger
Best Udder - Taylor Benthem
Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 17-18 - Taylor Benthem
Reserve Grand Champion - Brant Bontekoe
Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 14-16 - Saleen Booms
Reserve Grand Champion - Damion Bontekoe
Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 11-13 - Sam Pluger
Reserve Grand Champion - Lia Pluger
Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 8-10 - Braelynn Mejia
Reserve Grand Champion - Preslie Mejia
Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 6-7 - Miley Pluger
Reserve Grand Champion - Hadley Rivera
Sportsmanship Award
Adult Showman - Tabby Martz
Market Cattle:
Overall Grand Champion - Grand Champion Beef - Makenzie Zuiderveen
Overall Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Beef - Logan Parmalee
Overall Grand Champion - Grand Champion Market Dairy - Mark Zuiderveen
Overall Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Market Dairy - Willa DeZeeuw
Rate of Gain Market Dairy Cattle - Willa DeZeeuw
Rate of Gain Market Beef Cattle - Katelyn Buning
Grand Champion - Grand Champion Beef Heifer - Levi Myers
Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Beef Heifer - Lyndon Myers
Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 17-18 - Katelyn Buning
Reserve Champion - Mya Eisenga
Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 14-16 Makenzie Zuiderveen
Reserve Champion - Logan Parmalee
Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 11-13 - Willa DeZeeuw
Reserve Champion - Mark Zuiderveen
Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 8-10 Lyndon Myers
Reserve Champion - Addison Coffey
Sportsmanship Award - Gweneth Cole
Feeder Cattle:
Overall Grand Champion Champion Dairy Feeder - Annika Baas
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dairy Feeder - Kaden Abrahamson
Overall Champion Champion Champion Beef Feeder - Lyndon Myers
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Beef Feeder - Addison Coffey
Overall Champion Champion Champion Cross Feeder - Maddi Martz
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Cross Feeder - Connor McLain
Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 17-18 - Taylor Benthem
Reserve Champion - Brant Bontekoe
Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 14-16 - Ellie DeZeeuw
Reserve Champion - Bret Benthem
Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 11-13 - Ethan Quist
Reserve Champion - Willa DeZeeuw
Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 8-10 - Reese Haverkamp
Reserve Champion - Levi Quist
Sportsmanship Award - Ethan Quist
Swine:
Grand Champion Lt. Wt. Champion Light Weight Market Swine - Grace Rivera
Reserve Champion Lt. Wt. - Taylor Benthem
Grand Champion Med. Wt. Champion Medium Weight Market Swine - Nathan Eisenga
Reserve Champion Med. Wt. - Stella Judah
Grand Champion Hvy. Wt Champion Heavy Weight Market Swine - Morgan Eisenga
Reserve Champion Hvy. Wt. - Landen Hoekwater
Overall Grand Champion Overall Grand Champion Market Swine - Nathan Eisenga
Overall Reserve Champion Overall Reserve Champion Market Swine - Morgan Eisenga
Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 17-18 Nathan - Eisenga
Reserve Champion - Dirk Rodenbaugh
Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 14-16 - Saleen Booms
Reserve Champion - Paige Ebels
Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 11-13 - Brennan Koetje
Reserve Champion - Mason Koetje
Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 8-10 - Alaina Koetje
Reserve Champion - Bristol Hoekwater
Adult Showman - Elizabeth Schnider
Sheep:
Grand Champion Meat Breed Ewe - Owen Sandborn
Grand Champion Other Breed Ewe - Amelia Booms
Overall Grand Champion Grand Champion Market Lamb - Levi Jenema
Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Champion Market Lamb - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Feeder Lamb - Mason Koetje
Grand Champion Light Wt. - McKenna Jenema
Grand Champion Med Wt. - Levi Jenema
Grand Champion Heavy Wt. - Aubrynn Bazuin
Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 14-16 - Saleen Booms
Reserve Champion - Ellie DeZeeuw
Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 11-13 - Levi Jenema
Reserve Champion - Ethan Quist
Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 8-10 - McKenna Jenema
Reserve Champion - Aubrynn Bazuin
Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 6-7 - Connor Quist
Reserve Champion - Cooper King
Sportsmanship Award - Owen Finstrom
Horses:
Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Senior - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Kary Wilt
Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Intermediate - Amelia Booms
Reserve Champion - Josie Booms
Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Beginner - Addisyn Snyder
Reserve Champion - Carly Booms
Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Clover bud - Jubilee Gonzalez
Grand Champion Senior English Equitation - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Intermediate English Equitation - Ansley Ransom
Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez
Grand Champion Beginner English Equitation - Katelynn Bright
Reserve Champion - Carly Booms
Grand Champion Bareback English Senior - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Bareback English Inter. - Sarah Gonzalez
Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms
Grand Champion Senior Western Horsemanship - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Karty Wilt
Grand Champion Intermediate Western Horsemanship - Josie Booms
Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez
Grand Champion Beginner Western Horsemanship - Katelynn Bright
Reserve Champion - Addisyn Snyder
Grand Champion Clover bud Western Horsemanship - Jubilee Gonzalez
Grand Champion Bareback Western Senior - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt
Grand Champion Bareback Western Inter. - Sarah Gonzalez
Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms
Grand Champion Senior Command - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt
Grand Champion Intermediate Command - Gwenyth Cole
Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez
Grand Champion Beginner Command - Lillian Rockey
Reserve Champion - Carly Booms
Grand Champion Senior Trail - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt
Grand Champion Intermediate Trail - Gwenyth Cole
Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez
Grand Champion Beginner Trail - Katelynn Bright
Reserve Champion - Jemma Cole
Grand Champion Clover bud Trail - Jubilee Gonzalez
Grand Champion Senior Reining - Madison Corwin
Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt
Grand Champion Intermediate Reining - Gwenyth Cole
Grand Champion Beginner Reining - Sophia Gonzalez
Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey
Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Beginner Horse Exhibitor -Lillian Rockey
Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Intermediate Horse Exhibitor - Josie Booms
Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Senior Horse Exhibitor -Madison Corwin
Indoor Exhibits:
Grand Champion Best of Show Sewing 6-12 (Small) - Willa DeZeeuw
Reserve Champion - David VanHouten
Grand Champion Best of Show Sewing 13-18 (Small) - Ellie DeZeeuw
Grand Champion Best of Show Canning - Paige VanderMeulen
Reserve Champion - Grace Rivera
Grand Champion Best of Show Decorated Desserts 6-12 (Small) - Makala VanPolen
Grand Champion Best of Show Decorated Desserts 13-18 (Small) - Katy Wilt
Grand Champion Best of Show Baking/Specialty Foods - Adrie Koetje
Reserve Champion 6-12 (Small) - Grace Rivera
Grand Champion Best of Show Baking/Specialty Foods - Tana VanPolen
Reserve Champion 13-18 (Small) - Isabel Helsel
Grand Champion Best of Show Drawing 6-12 (Small) - Lulu Cole
Reserve Champion - Drezden Wiltzer
Grand Champion Best of Show Drawing 13-18 (Small) - Katy Wilt
Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms
Grand Champion Best of Show Painting 6-12 (Small) - David VanHouten
Reserve Champion - Elsa VanHouten
Grand Champion Best of Show Painting 13-18 (Small) - Aubrie Kamphouse
Reserve Champion - Aubrie Kamphouse
Grand Champion Best of Show Photography 6-12 (Small) - Brooks Koetje
Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms
Grand Champion Best of Show Photography 13-18 (Small) - Lillian Fults
Grand Champion Best of Show Field Crop - Levi DeKam
Reserve Champion - Lindsey DeZeeuw
Grand Champion Best of Show Forestry 6-12 (Small) - Brynlee VanderMeulen
Reserve Champion - Elsa VanHouten
Reserve Champion - Charlotte Thomas
Grand Champion Best of Show Forestry 13-18 (Small) - Lillian Fults
Grand Champion Best of Show Floriculture - Lyndon Myers
Reserve Champion - Brendan Vanderhoff
Grand Champion Best of Show Vegetables - Lyndon Myers
Reserve Champion - Lyndon Myers
Grand Champion Best of Show Entomology 6-12 (Small) - Joel Rivera
Grand Champion Best of Show Metal Working 6-12 (Small) - Lyndon Myers
Grand Champion Best of Show Metal Working 13-18 (Small) - Bret Benthem
Grand Champion Best of Show Ceramics 6-12 (Small) - Karina Vanderhoff
Reserve Champion - Lyndon Myers
Grand Champion Best of Show Ceramics 13-18 (Small) - Lillian Fults
Reserve Champion - Lillian Fults
Grand Champion Best of Show Other Collection 6-12 - Logan Fults
Grand Champion Best of Show Scrapbooking 6-12 - Adrie Koetje
Grand Champion Best of Show Scrapbooking 13-18 - Katelyn DeZeeuw
Sweepstakes:
Large Animal - Taylor Benthem
Small Animal - Katy Wilt
