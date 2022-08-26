The Missaukee Youth Show went very well for 2022. Below are the Results for this year.

Rabbit: Best in Breed - Holland Lop - Bailee Zeigler, Best in Breed - Dutch - Caleb Doe, Best in Breed - Mini Lop - Josie Booms, Best in Breed - Lion Head - Peyton Izzard, Best in Breed - Rex - Lulu Cole, Best in Breed - Any Other 4 Class - Lillian Rockey, Best in Breed - Californian - Elise Renkiewicz, Best of Show - Best 4 Class Breed - Bailee Zeigler, Opposite Best 4 Class Breed  -Caleb Doe, Best of Show - Best 6 Class Breed - Elise Renkiewicz.

Overall Grand Champion - Best of Show Rabbit - Elise Renkiewicz

Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 17-18 - Caleb Doe

Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 14-16 - Gwenyth Cole

Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 11-13 - Bailee Zeigler

Reserve Champion - Drezden Wiltzer

Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 8-10 - Rogue Wiltzer

Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey

Grand champion Rabbit Showmanship Age 6-7 - Madeline Westmaas

Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor - Katy Wilt

Goat: Best of Breed - Alpine - Amelia Boom, Best of Breed - Oberhasli - Leo Jones.

Grand Champion Dairy Goat - Leo Jones

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat - Leo Jones

Best of Breed - Pygmy - Amelia Booms

Best of Breed - Boer - Katy Wilt

Best of Breed - Fancy Breed - Lillia Rockey

Grand Champion Breed Goat - Katy Wilt

Reserve Champion Breed Goat - Lillian Rockey

Grand Champion Showmanship 14-18 - Saleen Booms

Reserve Champion - Brooklyn Winkel

Grand Champion Showmanship 11-13 - Katy Wilt

Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms

Grand Champion Showmanship 6-10 - Josie Booms

Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey

Outstanding Goat Exhibitor - Katy Wilt

Adult Showman - Candace Booms

Poultry: Best of Breed - Bantam Bantam Breed - Bailee Zeigler, Res Best of Breed - Bantam Breed - Katy Wilt, Best of Breed Large - Large Breed - Jemma Cole, Res Best of Breed Large - Large Breed - Gwenyth Cole.

Overall Grand Champion Poultry - Best of Show - Bailee Zeigler

Best Breed - Breed Ducks - Lyndon Myers

Reserve Best Breed - Breed Ducks - Lyndon Myers

Best Breed - Breed Turkey - Bailee Zeigler

Grand Champion - White Eggs - Lyndon Myers

Grand Champion - Brown Eggs - Breslyn VanderMeulen

Grand Champion - Bantam Eggs - Levi Myers

Grand Champion - Grand Champion Market Broiler - Lillian Fults

Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Market Broiler - Carson Winkel

Grand Champion - Grand Champion Slow Growth Broilers - Lyndon Myers

Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Slow Growth Broilers -

Mia VanderMeulen

Grand Champion - Grand Champion Cornish - Lyndon Myers

Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Cornish - Levi Myers

Grand Champion - Grand Champion Market Duck - Kaytlynn Cole

Grand Champion Grand Champion Market Turkey Bailee Zeigler

Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Market Turkey - Jemma Cole

Grand Champion - Poultry Showmanship Age 17-18 - Caleb Doe

Reserve Champion - Wyatt Sikkema

Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship Age 14-16 - Levi Myers

Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship Age 11-13 - Paige VanderMeulen

Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt

Grand Champion Poultry Showmanship Age 8-10 - Mia VanderMeulen

Reserve Champion - Breslyn VanderMeulen

Grand Champion Turkey Showmanship 13-18 - Wyatt Sikkema

Reserve Champion - Gwenyth Cole

Grand Champion - Turkey Showmanship 6-12 - Paige VanderMeulen

Reserve Champion - Brynlee VanderMeulen

Grand Champion Duck Showmanship 13-18 - Gwenyth Cole

Reserve Champion - Katlynn Cole

Grand Champion Duck Showmanship 6-12 - Lyndon Myers

Reserve Champion - Lulu Cole

Oustanding Exhibitor - Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor - Kayt Wilt

Dog:

Grand Champion Obedience Clover bud  -Gabriella Johnson

Grand Champion Obedience Beginner - Josie Booms

Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey

Grand Champion Obedience Inter. - Jemma Cole

Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms

Grand Champion Obedience Senior - Saleen Booms

Reserve Champion - Lillian Fults

Overall Grand Champion Champion Dog Obedience - Jemma Cole

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dog Obedience - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Agility Clover bud - Gabriella Johnson

Grand Champion Agility Beginner -Arrow Cole

Reserve Champion - Carly Booms

Grand Champion Agility Inter. - Jemma Cole

Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms

Grand Champion Agility Senior - Saleen Booms

Reserve Champion - Lillian Fults

Overall Grand Champion Champion Dog Agility - Jemma Cole

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dog Agility - Gabriella Johnson

Grand Champion Showmanship Clover bud - Gabriella Johnson

Grand Champion Showmanship Beginner - Arrow Cole

Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey

Grand Champion Showmanship Inter. - Amelia Booms

Reserve Champion - Lulu Cole

Grand Champion Showmanship Senior - Saleen Booms

Reserve Champion - Gwenyth Cole

Overall Grand Champion Champion Dog Showmanship - Saleen Booms

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dog Showmanship - Amelia Booms

Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Dog Exhibitor - Saleen Booms

Dairy Department:

Overall Grand Supreme Champion Cow - Taylor Benthem

Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Cow - Megan Benthem

Grand Champion Dairy Cow - Taylor Benthem

Reserve Champion Dairy Cow - Megan Benthem

Grand Champion Other Dairy Cow (Jersey) - Taylor Benthem

Reserve Champion Other Dairy Cow (Jersey) - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Dairy Heifer - Braelynn Mejia

Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer - Hadley Rivera

Grand Champion Other Dairy Heifer (Jersey) - Maddi Martz

Top Production - Megan Benthem

Top Components - Lia Pluger

Best Udder - Taylor Benthem

Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 17-18 - Taylor Benthem

Reserve Grand Champion - Brant Bontekoe

Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 14-16 - Saleen Booms

Reserve Grand Champion - Damion Bontekoe

Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 11-13 - Sam Pluger

Reserve Grand Champion - Lia Pluger

Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 8-10 - Braelynn Mejia

Reserve Grand Champion - Preslie Mejia

Grand Champion Dairy Showmanship Age 6-7 - Miley Pluger

Reserve Grand Champion - Hadley Rivera

Sportsmanship Award

Adult Showman - Tabby Martz

Market Cattle: 

Overall Grand Champion - Grand Champion Beef - Makenzie Zuiderveen

Overall Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Beef - Logan Parmalee

Overall Grand Champion - Grand Champion Market Dairy - Mark Zuiderveen

Overall Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Market Dairy - Willa DeZeeuw

Rate of Gain Market Dairy Cattle - Willa DeZeeuw

Rate of Gain Market Beef Cattle - Katelyn Buning

Grand Champion - Grand Champion Beef Heifer - Levi Myers

Reserve Champion - Reserve Champion Beef Heifer - Lyndon Myers

Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 17-18 - Katelyn Buning

Reserve Champion - Mya Eisenga

Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 14-16 Makenzie Zuiderveen

Reserve Champion - Logan Parmalee

Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 11-13 - Willa DeZeeuw

Reserve Champion - Mark Zuiderveen

Grand Champion Market Cattle Showmanship Age 8-10 Lyndon Myers

Reserve Champion - Addison Coffey

Sportsmanship Award - Gweneth Cole

Feeder Cattle:

Overall Grand Champion Champion Dairy Feeder - Annika Baas

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Dairy Feeder - Kaden Abrahamson

Overall Champion Champion Champion Beef Feeder - Lyndon Myers

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Beef Feeder - Addison Coffey

Overall Champion Champion Champion Cross Feeder - Maddi Martz

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Cross Feeder - Connor McLain

Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 17-18 - Taylor Benthem

Reserve Champion - Brant Bontekoe

Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 14-16 - Ellie DeZeeuw

Reserve Champion - Bret Benthem

Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 11-13 - Ethan Quist

Reserve Champion - Willa DeZeeuw

Grand Champion Feeder Showmanship Age 8-10 - Reese Haverkamp

Reserve Champion - Levi Quist

Sportsmanship Award - Ethan Quist

Swine:

Grand Champion Lt. Wt. Champion Light Weight Market Swine - Grace Rivera

Reserve Champion Lt. Wt. - Taylor Benthem

Grand Champion Med. Wt. Champion Medium Weight Market Swine - Nathan Eisenga

Reserve Champion Med. Wt. - Stella Judah

Grand Champion Hvy. Wt Champion Heavy Weight Market Swine - Morgan Eisenga

Reserve Champion Hvy. Wt. - Landen Hoekwater

Overall Grand Champion Overall Grand Champion Market Swine - Nathan Eisenga

Overall Reserve Champion Overall Reserve Champion Market Swine - Morgan Eisenga

Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 17-18 Nathan - Eisenga

Reserve Champion - Dirk Rodenbaugh

Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 14-16 - Saleen Booms

Reserve Champion - Paige Ebels

Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 11-13 - Brennan Koetje

Reserve Champion - Mason Koetje

Grand Champion Swine Showmanship Age 8-10 - Alaina Koetje

Reserve Champion - Bristol Hoekwater

Adult Showman - Elizabeth Schnider

Sheep:

Grand Champion Meat Breed Ewe - Owen Sandborn

Grand Champion Other Breed Ewe - Amelia Booms

Overall Grand Champion Grand Champion Market Lamb - Levi Jenema

Overall Reserve Champion Reserve Champion Market Lamb - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Feeder Lamb - Mason Koetje

Grand Champion Light Wt. - McKenna Jenema

Grand Champion Med Wt. - Levi Jenema

Grand Champion Heavy Wt. - Aubrynn Bazuin

Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 14-16 - Saleen Booms

Reserve Champion - Ellie DeZeeuw

Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 11-13 - Levi Jenema

Reserve Champion - Ethan Quist

Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 8-10 - McKenna Jenema

Reserve Champion - Aubrynn Bazuin

Grand Champion Sheep Showmanship 6-7 - Connor Quist

Reserve Champion - Cooper King

Sportsmanship Award - Owen Finstrom

Horses:

Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Senior - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Kary Wilt

Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Intermediate - Amelia Booms

Reserve Champion - Josie Booms

Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Beginner - Addisyn Snyder

Reserve Champion - Carly Booms

Grand Champion Horse Showmanship Clover bud - Jubilee Gonzalez

Grand Champion Senior English Equitation - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Intermediate English Equitation - Ansley Ransom

Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez

Grand Champion Beginner English Equitation - Katelynn Bright

Reserve Champion - Carly Booms

Grand Champion Bareback English Senior - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Bareback English Inter. - Sarah Gonzalez

Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms

Grand Champion Senior Western Horsemanship - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Karty Wilt

Grand Champion Intermediate Western Horsemanship - Josie Booms

Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez

Grand Champion Beginner Western Horsemanship - Katelynn Bright

Reserve Champion - Addisyn Snyder

Grand Champion Clover bud Western Horsemanship - Jubilee Gonzalez

Grand Champion Bareback Western Senior - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt

Grand Champion Bareback Western Inter. - Sarah Gonzalez

Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms

Grand Champion Senior Command - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt

Grand Champion Intermediate Command - Gwenyth Cole

Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez

Grand Champion Beginner Command - Lillian Rockey

Reserve Champion - Carly Booms

Grand Champion Senior Trail - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt

Grand Champion Intermediate Trail - Gwenyth Cole

Reserve Champion - Sarah Gonzalez

Grand Champion Beginner Trail - Katelynn Bright

Reserve Champion - Jemma Cole

Grand Champion Clover bud Trail - Jubilee Gonzalez

Grand Champion Senior Reining - Madison Corwin

Reserve Champion - Katy Wilt

Grand Champion Intermediate Reining - Gwenyth Cole

Grand Champion Beginner Reining - Sophia Gonzalez

Reserve Champion - Lillian Rockey

Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Beginner Horse Exhibitor -Lillian Rockey

Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Intermediate Horse Exhibitor - Josie Booms

Outstanding Exhibitor Outstanding Senior Horse Exhibitor -Madison Corwin

Indoor Exhibits:

Grand Champion Best of Show Sewing 6-12 (Small) - Willa DeZeeuw

Reserve Champion - David VanHouten

Grand Champion Best of Show Sewing 13-18 (Small) - Ellie DeZeeuw

Grand Champion Best of Show Canning - Paige VanderMeulen

Reserve Champion - Grace Rivera

Grand Champion Best of Show Decorated Desserts 6-12 (Small) - Makala VanPolen

Grand Champion Best of Show Decorated Desserts 13-18 (Small) - Katy Wilt

Grand Champion Best of Show Baking/Specialty Foods - Adrie Koetje

Reserve Champion 6-12 (Small) - Grace Rivera

Grand Champion Best of Show Baking/Specialty Foods - Tana VanPolen

Reserve Champion 13-18 (Small) - Isabel Helsel

Grand Champion Best of Show Drawing 6-12 (Small) - Lulu Cole

Reserve Champion - Drezden Wiltzer

Grand Champion Best of Show Drawing 13-18 (Small) - Katy Wilt

Reserve Champion - Saleen Booms

Grand Champion Best of Show Painting 6-12 (Small) - David VanHouten

Reserve Champion - Elsa VanHouten

Grand Champion Best of Show Painting 13-18 (Small) - Aubrie Kamphouse

Reserve Champion - Aubrie Kamphouse

Grand Champion Best of Show Photography 6-12 (Small) - Brooks Koetje

Reserve Champion - Amelia Booms

Grand Champion Best of Show Photography 13-18 (Small) - Lillian Fults

Grand Champion Best of Show Field Crop - Levi DeKam

Reserve Champion - Lindsey DeZeeuw

Grand Champion Best of Show Forestry 6-12 (Small) - Brynlee VanderMeulen

Reserve Champion - Elsa VanHouten

Reserve Champion - Charlotte Thomas

Grand Champion Best of Show Forestry 13-18 (Small) - Lillian Fults

Grand Champion Best of Show Floriculture - Lyndon Myers

Reserve Champion - Brendan Vanderhoff

Grand Champion Best of Show Vegetables - Lyndon Myers

Reserve Champion - Lyndon Myers

Grand Champion Best of Show Entomology 6-12 (Small) - Joel Rivera

Grand Champion Best of Show Metal Working 6-12 (Small) - Lyndon Myers

Grand Champion Best of Show Metal Working 13-18 (Small) - Bret Benthem

Grand Champion Best of Show Ceramics 6-12 (Small) - Karina Vanderhoff

Reserve Champion - Lyndon Myers

Grand Champion Best of Show Ceramics 13-18 (Small) - Lillian Fults

Reserve Champion - Lillian Fults

Grand Champion Best of Show Other Collection 6-12 - Logan Fults

Grand Champion Best of Show Scrapbooking 6-12 - Adrie Koetje

Grand Champion Best of Show Scrapbooking 13-18 - Katelyn DeZeeuw

Sweepstakes:

Large Animal - Taylor Benthem

Small Animal - Katy Wilt

