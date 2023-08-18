2023 Michigan cherry production forecast
Michigan tart cherry total production for 2023 is forecast at 120.5 million pounds, 33 percent lower than the 2022 production, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. In Michigan, the largest producing state, a mild winter was followed by periods of cold weather from mid-April to early-May, with some reports of frost damage. Warmer weather in the last half of May pushed tart cherry development and pollination activity increased.
