A 41-yer-old Buckley woman died after being shot with a handgun on Nov. 14 in Colfax Township, the Wexford County Sheriff's office says.
According to the sheriff's office Rosetta Mae Stanfield died after being shot in the stomach. Police say the shooting may have been accidental and the result of the unsafe handling of a loaded pistol, based on interviews of others on the scene.
Police say they responded to the call on Saturday, Nov. 14 on a woman being shot in the stomach. When police and Emergency Medical Services arrrived the woman was in respiratory distress. Aid was given, but she died from the injury, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation. No other information has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.