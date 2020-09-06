CADILLAC — A 71-year-old Selma Township man was found early Sunday morning cold and unconscious after being missing since Saturday afternoon.
The Wexford County Sheriff's office responded to a missing persons report at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a 71-year-old man who who had been missing from his home since about 3 p.m. He had let the home for a daily walk in the woods near his home but did not return. Family and friend searched the area but were unable to find him, police said.
The Michigan State Police Canine Team was asked to aid in the search and arrived about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. At about 1 a.m. the man was located by the canine team in a heavily wooded area northwest of the residence. He was found unconscious and very cold, police said.
Deputies and troopers began wrapping the man in emergency blankets to bring his temperature up and loaded him onto an emergency cot. Deputies and troopers carried the man it of the woods to paramedics who were stationed at the scene. The man was transported to Munson Hospital for treatment, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.