MCBAIN — A 94-year-old Lansing man died Saturday after police say he flipped his vehicle while trying to round a curve in Missaukee County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at around 5:57 p.m., a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Stoney Corners Road near Burkett Road in Riverside Township.
The driver and lone occupant was identified as Gerald Kincaid.
Investigation of the crash revealed that Kincaid was traveling westbound on Stoney Corners Road west of Burkett Road in a Ford Fusion passenger car and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times.
Missaukee EMS responded and treated Kincaid at the scene. Kincaid was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Aero-Med due to his life-threatening injuries. Later that evening, Kincaid died due to his injuries.
Kincaid was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash is still under investigaiton.
The MSP Houghton Lake Post was assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office and the McBain Fire Department.
