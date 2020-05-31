MCBAIN -- A 94-year-old Lansing man was killed in a single vehicle crash shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in Missaukee County.
The Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Stoney Corners Road near Burkett Road in Riverside Township at about 5:57 p.m. Killed in the crash was Gerald Kincaid, 94 of Lansing, police said.
Mr. Kincaid was traveling west on Stoney Corners Road and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The Ford Fusion he was driving left the road and struck an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn several times, police said. Missaukee EMS responded and treated Mr. Kincaid at the scene. He was flown by Aero-Med to Munson Hospital in Traverse City. He later died due to his injuries, police said.
Mr. Kincaid was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said.. The crash is still under investigation.
The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Missaukee County Sheriff's Department and the McBain Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.