A 37-year-old Louisiana man dies in single vehicle crash Wednesday night near Cadillac

A 37-year-old Louisiana man was killed and a 35-year-old Louisiana suffered minor injuries in a crash on M-115 Wednesday night.

 Courtesy of Michigan State Police

CADILLAC — A Louisiana man was killed and his passenger injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-115 near South 41 Road in Clam Lake Township Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police say Larry Cordell Nix, of Leesville, Louisiana died in the crash and his passenger, a 35-year-old man from Louisiana was taken to Cadillac Munson Hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Nix was driving was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on M-115 around 10:11 p.m., when he lost control and overturned the vehicle several times, ejecting the driver.

The crash remains under investigation and speed is believed to be a factor, police said. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crash or witnessed the crash to call the State Police at 231-779-6040.

State Police were assisted by the Cadillac Fire Department, MMR and State Police Seventh District Accident Reconstructionist.