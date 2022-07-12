Every day is different at Missaukee Conservation District, whether it’s visitors on the Nature Trail, customers in our office or on the phone, having an event with our many partners or much more.
Why visit the Nature Trail?
At this time of year, you’ll see many native plants in bloom, monarch butterfly caterpillars munching on the milkweed plants, a Little Free Library to borrow or place books, two geocache sites to locate, composting system examples, a walk through the woods and fields on the 1.25-mile stacked loop trail with benches along the way, picnic tables, an outdoor classroom complete with benches AND it’s just a few miles north of town. The trail was created 17 years ago with the assistance of many partners and continues to get enhanced yearly by our staff and volunteers. The Nature Trail is available year-round, is dog friendly (please clean up after your pet) and is non-motorized.
Who are our customers?
Our customers are those who have a concern, interest or question about a variety of topics. What kind of bug is eating my trees, for example? We had a gentleman bring in a caterpillar for identification. It was a few inches long, looked almost pretty with its double row of red dots halfway down its back and double row of blue the rest of the way. Do you know what it is? A spongy moth (previously known as a Gypsy moth)!
We talked about ways to reduce their population naturally by picking them off surfaces and killing them, scraping their egg masses off trees and disposing of them before spring, and putting tape around the bark in the spring. Missaukee County doesn’t have a spray program; few counties in the state do as it takes a millage to maintain this expensive program. Spongy moths have natural enemies such as a wasp, a fungus and virus that affects their population. This a link to information regarding the spongy moth https://www.canr.msu.edu/ipm/Invasive species/gypsy-moth/.
Products such as Plantskydd, tree wraps, marking flags, topographical maps and 2021-23 Missaukee County plat books are sold year-round. Plantskydd is a blood meal product that keeps animals away from gardens, plants and new growth on trees. Tree wraps protect the tender bark of trees so animals such as rabbits and mice don’t munch on them. Topographical maps have the layout of the land such as elevation, water and wetlands. Plat books have landowner information as well as aerial photographs.
Fall and spring our products include native plants and a variety of tree seedlings such as pine, hardwood, fruit trees and shrubs.
Landowners and contractors come in for Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control (SESC) permits; we serve as the County Enforcing Agent for Missaukee County. Permits are required when a person is disturbing the soil within 500 feet of a body of water or more than an acre of land. There are exceptions, such as if the soil disturbance is less than 225 square feet or if the project will be completed within 24 hours. Permits aren’t required for gardening, farming, putting sand on a beach or hand raking a beach. For more information about this program, visit www.missaukeecd.org/soil or contact Kaitlyn Mann, kaitlyn.mann@ macd.org or 231-839-7193.
Soil sampling cost share is provided to non-governmental landowners at 50% up to $100 of the cost. We loan soil probes to assist with taking soil samples. Jodi DeHate is our technician that works with farmers on all size farms; landowners come in to talk about best management practices, obtaining cost share through NRCS and MAEAP (Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program), getting started in farming, and getting their land MAEAP verified. Jodi is a farmer herself and is a wealth of information. Contact her at jodi.dehate@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
Many times, a call is received that starts with either “I have an unusual question” or “this probably isn’t the right place to call.” We also receive calls such as who do I contact to purchase a plot at a cemetery located on such and such a road? If we don’t know the answer, we make it our goal to find the answer so people don’t have to phone chase.
What types of events and who are our partners?
Last Friday we participated in the Great Lakes Landing Blitz at Missaukee County Lagoon by having a mobile boat wash on-site. We shared information about aquatic invasive plants and animals in addition to the Clean, Drain, Dry requirements for water. We partnered with Lake Township, North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Agency (NCCISMA), and MSU Extension.
This summer Kaitlyn, our Outreach Educator in addition to being the SESC agent, is participating in Let’s Read Lake City, McBain Library and Ardis Missaukee District Library reading programs as well as providing programs to day cares. We’ll have a Nature Camp once again this year in mid-August. Follow us on Facebook for updated information. Fall brings presentations to our local schools, assistance with maintaining their Michigan Green School status, having school groups at our site to learn on the Nature Trail, and stream monitoring.
Our On The Trail Series kicks off Thursday, July 14, when Grant Beck will present Bonkers for Birds. You’ll take a walk on the trail, check out our birdwatching wall, participate in Grant’s presentation, and have a chance to win a bluebird house. July 21 Grant will cover Worms and Composting; you’ll have a chance to win a composting bin complete with worms. The last in the series on July 28 is A Blast with Bats where you can learn what amazing creatures they are and maybe even win a bat house.
Grant is our summer intern and is a sophomore at Ohio Northern University majoring in Environmental and Field Biology with a research interest in native bird species. His favorite bird is the common loon. He’s been a huge asset to our office-assembling office furniture, maintaining the Nature Trail, weeding the native gardens, planting geraniums donated by the Wexford-Missaukee CTC Agri-Science class, assisting with education presentations, sharing his expertise about bluebirds and hanging their houses around the property. Our first connection with him was in 2019 when he and our then AmeriCorps member Nick Theisen installed Fishing Line recycling bins at five lakes in Missaukee County as his Eagle Scout project.
Our Annual Meeting this October will be at Dick Haven Farm when we’ll partner with Michigan Farm Bureau, MAEAP, and others to promote Missaukee and Michigan agriculture. The annual meeting has been on hiatus during the COVID time, but we expect to be back to normal and have a fantastic event.
Our other partners include Michigan EGLE, Michigan DNR, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), MSU Extension, MSU Ag-Bioresearch Station, townships, Consumers Energy and local businesses.
Humbling Gift
People place Missaukee Conservation District on their donation list either once, occasionally or annually. Your gift can be tax deductible as we’re a 170©(1) entity — a local unit of government. Throughout the years we’ve received money, tools, plants, stone, mulch, funds to build the Missaukee County Recycling Building in 2008, and we’re so grateful.
Last year, a call was received from Joyce Jamieson asking if we’d like to receive property to be used as an educational resource for people of all ages, especially children. Missaukee Conservation District board of directors voted to accept the generous donation and received 83 acres that’s absolutely beautiful. We are in the planning process of how to manage this property keeping with Ms. Jamieson’s wishes and look forward to sharing with you our plan moving forward.
All this and more are services provided to you by your “local resource” resource.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.