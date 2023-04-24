Humans originally obtained their honey through wild harvest. A cave painting located in Valencia, Spain, depicts honey harvesting dates back 7,000 years. But it is through that honey and wax collection dates back about 10,000 years. Modern-day beekeeping is a long-held tradition dating back to the 18th century when European changed beekeeping by using moveable comb hives. Before that the colony of bees would be destroyed to collect the honey.
Beekeeping today contributes around $20 billion in value to the U.S. crop production according to the American Beekeeping Federation. Some crops, like blueberries and cherries, are 90% dependent on honeybees. Honeybees are very important in agriculture. They can improve both the yield and quality of many crops.
The European Honeybee (Apis mellifera) are amazing creators, traveling up to three miles in any direction to forage and use a wiggle dance to communicate. There are three members of a hive: the queen, worker, and drone. There is only one queen per hive, and she is the biggest bee in the hive. The hive is a reflection of her, she is in charge. But can be replaced if the workers find her incompetent. She will live 2 to 7 years and can lay 1,500 to 3,000 eggs per day. The worker bee is the smallest member and on average there are about 50,000 per hive during the summer. They do everything from hive care, hive defender, foraging and activities related to the queen. In their lifetime, which can last 22 to 42 days, they will make about 1/12 of a teaspoon of honey. The drones’ one mission is to mate with a queen. If he has successes, it will kill he.
The Langstroth hives are the most commonly used hive in the United States and Europe. And by using Langstroth hive it is easier to acquire equipment that is standardized. There are two types of Langstroth hives a 10 frame and an 8 frame. The only different between the 10 and 8 are the number of frames a box will hold. The hive itself is made of boxes stacked on top of each other and can be broken down into seven basic parts (starting from bottom to top):
• Bottom Board — is the floor of the hive and provides a landing area.
• Brood Chamber/Deep Supers — is where the queen lays here eggs. Most hives will have one or two brood chambers on at a time. Some honey and pollen will also be stored here. These boxes are the largest at 9 5/8 inches high.
• Queen Excluder — is placed between the brood chamber and honey supers to keep the queen from laying eggs in the honey supers. The worker bees are small enough to fit through, but it can slow honey production down. So, most beekeepers will avoid using unless necessary.
• Honey Supers — is where the honey is made and stored. At any given time, there will be one or more honey super on the hive. Honey supers come in four different height sizes comb super (4 3/4 inches), shallow super (5 3/4 inches), medium super (6 5/8 inches), and large super (7 5/8 inches).
• Frames — are used for structural support to help the bees maintain a well-structured honeycomb. They are put into both the brood chamber and honey supers. Frames come in wood and plastic, but bees always seem to prefer the wood. Foundation can be used inside of the frames to help the bees start their honeycomb but is not necessary. Although, it does help with increased honey production and keeping the hive more organized. Foundation also comes in a variety of way including plastic, pure wax, pure wax wired and synthetic foundation.
• Inner Cover — creates a dead air space to insulate the hive against heat and cold. Some covers will also have a vent for ventilation and honey production.
• Outer/Telescoping Cover — is usually a wood top covered with heavy-duty aluminum to protect the hive from the elements.
Some choose to become beekeepers to help the bees but beekeeping is not for everyone. There are many other ways to help the honey bees. Creating a bee garden, making bee baths and supporting your local beekeeper are just a few.
Planting a bee garden can be a great way to help while also beautifying your land. It gives the bee a great nutritious food source to gather pollen and nectar. Planting natives that bloom all throughout the summer can help the most. Some great natives to plant are cardinal flower, wild bergamot, foxglove, milkweed, calico aster and black-eyed Susan.
Creating a bee bath in your garden gives the bees a local water source. This way the bee do not have to travel long distances to find water. A water bath can be as simple as a plant pot bottom with rocks in it. The rock will give the bees a place to land and keep them from drowning. A bird bath or a bowl will also work.
Supporting your local beekeeper can be one of the most helpful things you can do. Beekeepers love what they do and with community support they can continue helping the bees. While providing local honey.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information on beekeeping and for assistance in local conservation matters contact Tiffany by phone at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, by email at wexford@macd.org.
