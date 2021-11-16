CADILLAC — Performances of Sleeping Beauty, an original Ballet by the Landing Dance Academy’s Collective Dancers, will be performed at the Cadillac Resurrection Life Church on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20.
Tickets are available online for Friday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 and 6 p.m.
A special “Sleeping Beauty Children’s Tea Party” will be held on Saturday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for afternoon ticket holders in the church café. Princess Aurora will greet her guests with a photo opportunity, and Little Red Riding Hood will serve treats. The other woodland creatures will host a dance party.
“We hope the tea party will be a magical experience for the kids,” said Bridget Coffey, a production guest choreographer. “The kids can meet all the characters and then see the whole show at 2 p.m.”
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, and are available at www.danceticketing.com/27805/.
Behind the Scenes
The Landing Dance Academy is located in downtown Cadillac and is known for its quality dance education from instructors with national, professional experience. Within the academy is the Landing Dance Collective, a “serious-minded” performance group chosen by audition.
“Tiffany Rice started this Collective to give students more opportunities to perform throughout the community,” said Coffey. “The idea was also to put on some ballet productions every year.”
In 2020, Mackenzie Gabara, 25, became the director of the Collective. Gabara, a theater and dance graduate of the Interlochen Arts Academy and the University of Michigan, set a goal of producing four different annual ballets.
“Mackenzie, the director, took the storyline of the original Sleeping Beauty ballet and pulled music together from Disney and Tchaikovsky,” Coffey said. “So she uses eclectic music and choreographed the dances to tell the story of this classic fairy tale.”
In the story of Sleeping Beauty, Princess Aurora, the only child of the King and Queen, is cursed by the evil Maleficent in spite of efforts to prevent the curse from her parents and three fairy godmothers Audiences will be entertained by the characters and creatures as they learn that in the end, love conquers all evil.
Auditions were held in July and rehearsals for the production began the first week of August. More than 50 dancers between the ages of 8 and 18 perform dances to 20 songs.
Guest choreographers include Bridget Coffey, who worked with the younger dancers, and Hyla Perillo, now touring with the productions of CATS, who worked with Maleficent.
“I’m in awe of our dancers and their work ethic,” said Gabara. “They come to dance almost four times a week for up to three and more hours of technique classes and up to five hours of rehearsal. Their work ethic and commitment is amazing to me as they have school and other extracurriculars outside of dance.”
“I think the audience will be excited that this is not your typical ballet,” Gabara added. “It’s not all classical music. And there will be a ‘wow’ moment when the Prince first arrives. He’s not a student at the academy, but he volunteered and his work is exciting.”
Princess Aurora is danced by Annabelle Wood and Maleficent is danced by Anna Elmore. The Prince is danced by Stephen Maciborski. The Landing Dance Academy is under the artistic direction of Lindsay Rumohr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.