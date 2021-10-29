In the kid world, there are only a handful of days that top Halloween and after everything in 2020 was affected by COVID-19, Sunday is shaping up to be a more normal All Hallow’s Eve.
Trick-or-treaters will again take to the streets Saturday and Sunday searching out candy. Most municipalities in the area have posted trick-or-treat times on Sunday, except for McBain, which will have trick-or-treating on Saturday.
Trick-or-treat hours for area municipalities are as follows: 5-8 p.m. Saturday in McBain; 4-8 p.m. Sunday in Cadillac; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Evart; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Manton; 4-7 p.m. Sunday in Marion; until 7 p.m. Sunday in Mesick; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday in Lake City; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in LeRoy; 5-8 p.m. Sunday in Luther; 5-7 p.m. Sunday in Reed City; and 5-7 p.m. Sunday in Tustin.
As for the weather this weekend, Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Cornish said Saturday is shaping up to be a great fall day. He said there was no chance of rain during the afternoon and highs should be in the mid-50s with lows dropping to the upper 40s by sunset.
As for Halloween, Cornish said there is a chance for rain Sunday, in the 20% range, but it shouldn’t be a complete soaker. He said it will mostly be lake effect showers with the greatest chance in the afternoon through overnight. He said further north of the Cadillac area, including Traverse City and Kalkaska, is more likely to get a little wet on Halloween.
As for the temperatures, Cornish said it will be a little chillier than Saturday with highs in the low 50s and lows during the peak times of trick-or-treating in the low 40s.
During trick-or-treating, safety also needs to take precedence.
Halloween can be one of the most dangerous nights of the year for both pedestrians and motorists. With the increased number of pedestrians trick-or-treating, AAA of Michigan said the risk of cell phone distraction while driving or walking and potentially impaired partygoers behind the wheel, it makes for a frightening combination.
According to AAA, a 2021 study of Halloween traffic fatalities found that:
• 18% of those killed in fatal crashes on Halloween are children
• Pedestrians have a 50% higher chance of being fatally injured on Halloween than on an average day
Several factors contribute to the increased risk of pedestrian injuries:
• Fewer daylight hours
• Distracted driving
• Increased number of pedestrians
• Trick-or-treaters crisscrossing streets
• Motorists traveling to and from Halloween events
During the Halloween weekend, the roads can turn into a horror fest, particularly due to drunk or drugged drivers considering that 23% percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involve a drunk driver, according to AAA.
AAA’s statewide efforts are focused on an amped-up awareness of traffic safety during Halloween. Excited trick-or-treaters often forget about safety. AAA encourages motorists and parents to be vigilant and even more alert during this time.
Now that the weather and safety are addressed, let’s talk about the real reason kids and their parents like Halloween and many dentists don’t — The candy.
Annually, CandyStore.com surveys customers to determine what they perceive to be the best and worst candies to give out on Halloween night. This year, more than 17,000 customers participated.
Based on 14 years of sales data, 2007 to 2020, CandyStore.com said America’s top 10 Halloween candies are Reese’s Cups, Skittles, M and M’s, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops and believe it or not Candy Corn.
When it comes to the best candies for this Halloween, Candystore.com listed them as Nerds, Butterfinger, Hershey Bar, Twix, Kit Kat, Sour Patch Kids, Snickers, Skittles, M and M’s and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
When it comes to the top three candies for Halloween in Michigan, Candystore.com listed them as Starburst, Candy Corn and Skittles.
As for the worst candies for this Halloween, Candystore.com listed them as black licorice, Good and Plenty, Tootsie Rolls, Mary Janes, wax cola bottles, Necco Wafers, Smarties, peanut butter kisses (orange and black wrapped chewy candies), circus peanuts and Candy Corn.
