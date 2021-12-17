A Successful Year for Lake City Women’s Club
Lake City Women’s Club had their final meeting of 2021 on December 7, 2021 celebrating another successful year of serving the local community thanks to the many businesses and local residents that have been supportive of the club’s efforts.
Members met at the Patio on Main for a monthly business meeting that included a lovely meal, friendship and another opportunity to give back to our community. Each member brought a gift of children’s gloves and/or hats. Twenty-six hats, thirty-six pairs of gloves/mittens will be donated to Lake City elementary school to be used this winter.
In addition to participating in various events in the community, LCWC had an extraordinary year of fundraising. As a result, ten organizations received end-of-year donations: Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Missaukee District Library, Backpacks for Kids, Kids Hope, Open Table, OASIS/Family Resource Center, Friends for LC Students, Foster Closet, New Hope and Missaukee Conservation District. Larger funds were also made available to Missaukee County Cooperative Ministry and Friends Ministry for their faithful outreach to families with unexpected and urgent needs. Additionally, funds were available for a project that was deemed to be of benefit for the community at large that will be revealed in the spring of 2022. Stay tuned……
The next LCWC meeting will be Thursday, May 12th. Guests and potential new members are always welcome. For more info, email: lcwc2010@gmail.com.
