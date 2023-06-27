On the Fourth of July in 1776, the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress, starting the 13 colonies on the road to freedom as a sovereign nation. The stars on the original American flag were arranged in a circle to ensure that all colonies were represented equally. In the current U.S. flag, there are 50 stars representing the 50 states and 13 stripes representing the 13 colonies.
As always, this most American of holidays will be marked by parades, fireworks and backyard picnics and barbecues across the country. The parade down Main Street in Lake City is the highlight each year of the Greatest Fourth in the North celebration.
More than 150 million hot dogs will be consumed on July 4. That's roughly one hot dog for every two people in the U.S. A portion of those will be eaten during the famed hot dog eating contest held every Fourth at Coney Island, New York. Multiple champ Joey Chestnut holds the record of 76 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes. Wow!
Here are some interesting facts and trivia about Independence Day:
--Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national animal but was out-voted when John Adams and Thomas Jefferson chose the bald eagle.
--Americans will spend more than $1 billion on fireworks again this year to celebrate the Fourth.
--Independence Day was first celebrated in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776. The Liberty Bell rang out from Independence Hall in Philadelphia on July 8, 1776. It was sounded to bring the people out to the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. It was read by Colonel John Nixon.
--The most popular patriotic movie is difficult to determine because there have been so many high-quality movies of that genre made through the years. Movies that are nearly always included near the top rankings: Saving Private Ryan starring Tom Hanks (1998); Patton starring George C. Scott (1970); Miracle starring Kurt Russell (2004); and Top Gun starring Tom Cruise (1986). Some older classics that still resonate, though, include Sergeant York starring Gary Cooper (1941); Mr. Smith Goes to Washington starring Jimmy Stewart (1939); Yankee Doodle Dandy starring James Cagney (1942); and The Longest Day starring John Wayne, Sean Connery, and a host of others (1962).
--Ironically, three U.S. presidents have died on July 4: Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on July 4, 1826, the fiftieth anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence; five years later, James Monroe died on July 4, 1831.
--Calvin Coolidge is the only U.S. president born on the Fourth of July in 1872.
--The first two Liberty Bells were defective, so the third Liberty Bell was rung every Fourth of July from 1778 on, until it cracked in 1835. It has been silent since then.
--In 1778, General George Washington celebrated the Fourth by giving his soldiers a double ration of rum and having an artillery salute. Benjamin Franklin and John Adams were in Paris, France, and held a dinner for other Americans there.
--1791 was the year that the name “Independence Day" was used for the first time. It may have been used before then, but that was the first time it was recorded.
--1801 was the first time a July 4 party was held at the White House.
--In 1805, Lewis and Clark celebrated the first July 4 celebration west of the Mississippi, at Independence Creek.
--There were 2.5 million people living in the United States in July of 1776.
--There are 56 signatures on the Declaration of Independence. They did not all sign at the same time because some were not present. Most historians agree that they all signed by August 2, 1776.
--The major reason for the U. S. to declare independence was taxation without representation.
--The Star Spangled Banner became the U.S. national anthem in 1931.
--More than 80 million Americans will barbecue on July 4.
--There are 31 places nationwide with the “liberty” in their name. The most populous one is Liberty, Missouri (29,149). Iowa has more of these places than any other state: four (Libertyville, New Liberty, North Liberty and West Liberty).
--Eleven places have "independence" in their name. The most populous of these is Independence, Missouri, with 116,830 residents.
