Abortion — the real facts
I would like to make a few comments regarding the media ads about Tudor Dixon and her convictions about abortions. I believe science and the medical profession have without doubt established that human life begins at conception. Candidate Dixon is 100% correct in stating that there should be no abortion for any reason. I believe the argument that abortion is necessary in a case of saving the life of the mother is baseless. The medical profession has for many years intervened in this type of case with the goal being to save the life of both mother and baby if possible. Do your own research and don’t believe everything you hear on TV.
Human life begins at conception; I believe science has established this as fact. Any actions taken towards this pregnancy is an action toward a baby and a mother. The goal of abortion is to kill a baby, a human being. Killing a human being is breaking the law. Abortion is a “nice” word for killing. Just a few comments.
John Rozeveld
McBain
