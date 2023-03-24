There’s a saying that “you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.” To put it another way, to reach a goal or to obtain something you desire, you have to be willing to make some sacrifices or accept some collateral damage. Daily, we make decisions about what we are willing to sacrifice or what is acceptable collateral damage to obtain our goals. And while we may be surprised at what some people are willing to sacrifice to reach a goal, it is just as surprising what someone might be unwilling to sacrifice, even if that means that something wonderful is going to slip away from them.
In the Gospel of Mark, chapter 5, we are told how Jesus expels a legion of demons from a man who has been possessed, sending them into a herd of swine who run into a lake and drown. But the townspeople’s reaction to this miracle isn’t what we would expect. Instead of praising Jesus and proclaiming God’s glory, instead of becoming His followers, the people reject Him.
What causes this reaction? We’re told that when the people saw that the man who had been possessed was now free from the demons, they were afraid. When it was reported to them what happened to the demons and to the swine, they begged Jesus to leave. Mark makes a point of telling us that it wasn’t just the dispelling of the demon, but also what happened to the swine that caused the people to be afraid and want Him to leave.
The townspeople weighed what Jesus had done against what it cost economically. Was the man being freed from the demons worth the swineherd losing his pigs? They were concerned that Jesus was responsible for putting a huge dent in someone’s livelihood, if not wiping it out completely. And if Jesus were to stay, what might happen the next time He decided to “help” someone?
In their minds, the cost of having Jesus stay outweighed the benefits. He upset the status quo, disrupted the lives they were used to. The prudent thing to do was to tell him to go away. They weren’t willing to risk having to make a sacrifice, to accept the possibility of collateral damage if Jesus stayed.
There are two evils that Jesus confronts here, and expelling the demons was the easier one to deal with. The man possessed wanted to be freed from the demons, and he was grateful when Jesus did so. But the rest of the town had their own demons, and they were demons of their own making, the demons of human nature. Greed, self-interest, love of material things. These were demons that they didn’t want to be freed from, they cherished and protected them. They confronted Jesus with the one thing that could stop Him from saving them — they didn’t want to be saved!
One of the decisions that we must make each day is how much collateral damage we are willing to accept, what sacrifices we are willing to make, to live in Jesus’ name. If we are honest, we all have sacrifices that we are hesitant to make, damage that we are afraid to take. There are external sacrifices we might be called to make, being open in our faith could lead to ridicule, loss of friends, possibly even of our livelihood. And there are internal sacrifices, such as being required to set aside personal prejudices, to love without expecting to be loved in return, to forgive those who are unapologetic or may even wish us harm. To be willing to do right, rather than insisting on being right.
But even if we reach that point where we have drawn a line in the sand and told Jesus that He may not cross it, He still doesn’t give up on us. There is one last message of wonderful hope in Mark’s account of this event. As Jesus steps into His boat to leave, the man who was possessed begs to go with Him. But Jesus refuses his request, and instead tells him to return to the town and proclaim to them what the Lord has done for him, and what mercy He has shown him. And the man does what Jesus tells him to do, and the people are amazed at what he says.
Even though Jesus has been told to leave, He doesn’t abandon the town, he leaves them a way to come to know Him. Even though they rejected Him, He doesn’t reject them. And if we turn away from Him, He will never turn away from us. Through His forgiveness, we always have a way back to Him.
Jesus doesn’t call us to lives of safety, He calls us to lives of service. And unless we are willing to accept the consequences of that service, we are asking Him to leave us alone, rather than begging Him to let us go with Him.
