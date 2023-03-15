Lucy and Jim McGuire set a fast pace. They are active octogenarians who worked into their 70s and when retired, they resolved to stay active and involved with friends, family and the community.
But they don't sugar coat the aging process.
"We try to keep an open mind to do more things," Lucy said. "Sometimes it would be easier to stay home than to make the effort to go out. . . We can do less physically, there's always a change going on in our lives. It's not for the weak."
But that moment of candor is not one they dwell on. Instead, they make a conscious effort to stay active and involved.
"We work at it," Lucy admitted. "We do things that we might not be really enthusiastic about but then later, I'm glad we went. We like interacting with people. . . that's our pattern and what we like to do."
The couple spoke from Florida, where they are spending two months while Jim recuperates from ankle tendonitis. With physical therapy, he has been slowly able to take long beach walks and now he's back playing tennis.
"We are only here two months but we try to put ourselves out there," Lucy said, noting that they volunteered with their church, St. Mary Star of the Sea, helping to organize their annual rummage sale, a two-day event.
"Really, we are both restless souls. We have never been sitters, either of us," she said. "We never felt the need to go somewhere to relax. There was something we were going to do when we got there, like skiing."
Cadillac News readers are familiar with the McGuire's. Many remember Jim for the famous resort that bore his family name, McGuire's Resort. He dedicated much of his life to the business and community involvement.
"I worked until I was 70," Jim said. "I was president of the Michigan Restaurant Association. And for years I was a pilot for Wings of Mercy, flying debilitated people to doctor appointments to Mayo Clinic or to Chicago. I had a twin engine plane. It was really disappointing when I turned 80 and the insurance company wouldn't insure me. I enjoyed the opportunity to fly people and to benefit them."
Four years ago Jim was honored for 50 years of service to the Kiwanis Club of Cadillac, where he continues to serve.
When there's a local event with music and dancing, you can almost count on seeing the McGuire's, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, swirling around the dance floor. Jim competed in the first Dancing the the Y Stars to benefit the Cadillac YMCA. Lucy followed two years later.
"I was probably the oldest person in captivity to dance in the Dancing with the Y Stars," she laughed.
A registered nurse, Lucy retired from Mercy Hospital when she was 64. Soon after, she was approached by then Mercy Hospital President and CEO John MacLeod to head up the new free clinic, now called the Stehouwer Free Clinic.
"You know, I put myself out here," Lucy said. "The clinic. I went back to work for 10 years in a full time retirement job. . . I walked into the hospital on a Monday morning. No desk. No chair. No telephone. I learned to deal with insurance forms, paperwork and the federal government. It was a real stretch. . . and then we had all the clinical work to do. It was fun."
In a past interview, Lucy said that her work at the clinic was gratifying - seeing the level of volunteer commitment and watching the clinic grow. When she retired the second time, it was to spend more time with family, kids and grandchildren.
"You know, with time you have to scale back," she said. "Your body tells you and then you have to find something to scale back to. But interacting with people, that's the most important thing - try to engage. The world gets smaller when we're older. It's not for the weak."
When they return from their winter get-away their lives will be filled with family and grandchildren plus a "tribe" of active friends. Lucy keeps busy with book club and the garden club. And together they maintain a large yard and enjoying walking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.