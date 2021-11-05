A youth pastor placed some objects on six tables around the room. On one table was a Bible, on another a $5 bill, one another some fast-food and so on. One student was blindfolded, and the other students were divided into groups, with instructions to shout directions to the blindfolded student to the table assigned to them. Only one student was assigned to the table with the Bible. When the blindfolded student was brought to the center of the room, at the pastor’s signal, students began yelling their directions. The noise level was deafening. Hearing nothing but garbled voices, the blindfolded student stood frozen, confused and lost. Regrettably, the lone voice of the one trying to direct the student to the Bible was lost in the racket.
We live in a loud and noisy world. There are noisy groups everywhere screaming out foolish rhetoric and useless messages. Sadly, the Word of God is often drowned out by the commotion. However, if one would quiet their heart, they would find, as John Newton found “amazing grace, how sweet the sound!” These words begin arguably the most familiar Christian hymn ever written. People from all walks of life equally connect with the inspiring words of this 18th century writer.
John Newton was born in 1725. His father, who was the captain of a ship that sailed to Africa to capture slaves, would spend months at a time away from home. Fortunately, John’s mother loved the Lord and taught him about Jesus. She told her young boy about a God who loved him and sent His Son to die on the cross to forgive our sins. Sadly, when John was seven, his mother died, leaving the parental responsibilities to John’s far less religious, more distant father. So during his formative years, John often accompanied his father on some high sea’s adventures. This gave him an eye-opening education into the raunchy lifestyle of 18th century sailors. Unsurprisingly, the sea captain’s son became wicked and vile, mimicking the carnal actions of the vulgar crew. The truths and religious beliefs of God’s Word, which his mother had taught him, were abandoned.
At 19, Newton was pressed into service as a lowly crewman aboard a ship in the Royal Navy. At the time, Naval recruits were driven to exhaustion, half-starved and severely disciplined. Newton endured the abuse as long as he could, then decided to go AWOL. When the ship reached port, he ran away, but was captured and dragged back to the ship in chains. He was stripped and beaten. Now facing the scorn of the crew, John Newton later claimed that only God kept him from killing either the captain or himself. Sometime later, John Newton was enslaved by a cruel task master, it was only by the grace of God and kindness of others that he survived this painful period of his life.
After being delivered from his cruel captors in 1748, as the ship he was sailing on sailed toward England it encountered a violent storm. The storm’s fury and Newton’s fear of death prompted him to do some serious soul-searching. Knowing he was not prepared to meet his Maker, John Newton threw himself on the mercy of a God. He called out to the God of his mother, who had taught him that God was gracious and forgiving. On the deck of that storm-tossed ship, Newton breathed his first prayer in years, a prayer he later recalled as “the hour he first believed.”
John Newton’s life was transformed by the amazing grace of the Lord Jesus. This gracious conversion set his life on a different course. For the next 59 years, Newton served Jesus with all his ransomed power. The hymn “Amazing Grace” is considered as Newton’s spiritual autobiography. The self-written epitaph on his tombstone speaks of how grace changed his life. The epitaph reads: “John Newton, clerk, once an infidel and libertine, a servant of slaves in Africa, was, by the rich mercy of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, preserved, restored, pardoned, and appointed to preach the faith he had long labored to destroy.”
It’s still a noisy world and amazing grace is still the sweetest sound you will ever hear. The God of all grace is still in the business of setting captives free. Maybe today you find yourself wrapped up in chains. Jesus says, “you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:36). The greatest freedom you can and will ever experience is freedom of the soul set free. The Son of God left heaven to come to this sin-cursed world to break the chains of sin. Jesus died on the cross and rose from the grave to give us eternal life. In the midst of the confusing messages of this noisy, I invite you to quiet your heart long enough to hear earth’s sweetest sound. Like John Newton and millions of other, it will be a life-changing, eternity-altering joy when you can personally say: “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me…”
