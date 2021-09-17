Richard Wurmbrand (1909-2001) was a Romanian Evangelical Christian Minister and author. He spent a total of 14 yeas imprisoned in Romania for his faith. He founded the “The Voice of the Martyrs” which is a Christian organization working with and for persecuted Christians around the world. He made the following statement 54 years ago (in 1967):
“Every Freedom-loving man has two fatherland; his own and America. Today, America is the hope of every enslaved man, because it is the last bastion of freedom in the world. Only America has the power and spiritual resources to stand as a barrier between militant (communism) and the people of the world.
“It is the last 'dike' holding back the rampaging floodwaters of militant (Communism). If it crumbles, here is no other dike, no other dam; no other line of defense to fall back upon.
“America is the last hope of millions of enslaved peoples. They look to it as their second fatherland. In it lie their hopes and prayers.
“I have seen fellow-prisoners in communist prisons beaten, tortured, with 50 pounds of chains on their legs-praying for America … that the dike will not crumble; that it will remain free.”
It is almost like Richard Wurmbrand was prophesying 54 years ago. Fast-forward 2021. It is happening right before our eyes. I believe we are rapidly losing our freedoms. Welcome to (Communism)
Dick McGarry
Lake City
