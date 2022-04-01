American Legion makes $500 donation to local organization

LAKE CITY — The American Legion Post 300 in Lake City made a $500 donation to the Veterans Serving Veterans Inc. Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve donated the last couple of years, and it’s the best amongst local veterans organizations here that really help veterans,” American Legion Post 300 Commander Don Blue said. “It takes care of Wexford and Missaukee County.”
The Veterans Serving Veterans Inc. organization is a nonprofit dedicated to helping local veterans with various needs. For Roger Bandeen, the director of Veterans Serving Veterans Inc., having the support of the community is always important.
“It’s great to have the community support in Missaukee Wexford countries,” Bandeen said. “What’s nice about the veterans in Missaukee and Wexford countries is they continue to serve their fellow veterans.”
“We need to help local veterans here,” Blue added. “A lot of young veterans just coming home, they don’t have money or no place to live in. They (Veterans Serving Veterans) help them get food and help them get started.”
With the donation, Bandeen said they plan to use the money with developing the Veterans Community Park. First developed in 2015, Bandeen said the park offers veterans a peaceful place anytime throughout the year.
“It’s a special place for veterans to go anytime,” Bandeen said.
This year, he said they are planning to make improvements to their 5K course, plant new trees, and put up four flags. With the money from the Legion, Bandeen said they’ll use it for the picnic pavilion they are working on.
“It will be 10,000 square feet,” Bandeen said. “It’ll be used as an event venue for unions, farmers markets, craft shows, MSU Forest Extension programs, and classes.”
As the Veterans Serving Veterans continues developing its park, Bandeen said it’s all about helping their local veterans in any way they can.
“It’s really for the mental and physical well-being of our veterans in our community,” Bandeen said. “It’s kind of a special, peaceful place.”
