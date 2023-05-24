There will definitely be a feel of summer in the air starting this Memorial Day weekend. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 27-29, are expected to be sunny with daytime temps in the low 80s! Overnight, the temps will dip down into the 40s so it will still be a bit chilly but it’s good sleeping weather, too. The mercury rises even more starting Tuesday, May 30, as May goes out on a high note with temps in the upper 80s and approaching the 90s. It was nearly perfect weather when McBain hosted Lake City for softball on Tuesday of this week. These young sisters were finding ways to have fun while cheering for the Ramblers. (Photo by Mike Dunn)
