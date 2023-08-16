MARION – The 18th annual free pheasant hunt for military veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders at the Tails-A-Waggin Hunting Preserve located between McBain and Marion is upon us again but is set up differently than in past years.
Instead of a four-day event in late September as in the past, Tail-A-Waggin owner Chuck Connell and wife Joan have set it up this year so the free pheasant hunt is offered on seven different dates extending from the end of August to the early part of November.
The dates for this year’s pheasant hunt include: Saturday, Aug. 26; Thursday, Sept. 7; Friday. Sept. 29; Wednesday, Oct. 4; Saturday, Oct. 21; Monday, Oct. 30; and Sunday, Nov. 5.
Connell is hoping that by extending the pheasant hunt to different days between August and November, more officers, first responders, and military veterans, including disabled veterans, will be able to participate. The free pheasant hunt has grown in popularity and draws between 350 and 400 hunters each year.
The pheasant hunt on the 440-acre preserve is offered free each year by the Connells as a way of saying thank you to those who serve to make our country a safer and better place and preserving our freedoms.
Five pheasants are released for each hunter, who is accompanied on their excursion by a guide with hunting dogs. Connell releases around 1,700 pheasants during the annual event. For hunters who can’t walk or have mobility issues, track chairs are available for use.
A meal is also provided for the hunters and cleaning services are offered for the birds that are taken too along with plenty of good fellowship.
Sponsorships are greatly appreciated and enable the Connells to continue to make the pheasant hunt available each year. Each $75 sponsorship provides an eligible hunter with pheasants, guides, dogs, and a meal for the day.
To register or be a sponsor, send an email to Chuck at childrenscharter@gmail.com or register online at preservehunt.com, or call (231) 743-6483.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.