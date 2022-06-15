Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Gaylord expect temperatures to rise over 90 degrees in the mid-afternoon today with the peak between 92 and 94 degrees anywhere from 1 to 5 p.m.
“This combined with humidity will cause the heat index to peak in the upper 90s,” said Meteorologist Harold Dippman at the National Weather Service.
According to the Cadillac News, the temperature record for June 15 is 96 degrees in 1952.
To protect yourself against the heat, Dippman said to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities if possible. Wear white, apply sunscreen and working in the early hours or later in the day was also advised.
The District Health Department No. 10 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided their own tips and tricks to beat the heat.
“It’s important to keep in mind that extreme heat and the sun are dangerous when not taking precautions,” said DHD No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes.
Heat related illnesses are preventable, so knowing the warning signs and symptoms can help you or a loved one. Staying cool in air-conditioned buildings and warning against leaving children and pets in cars was also advised.
Storms will come later in the evening and overnight, but not to be a hazard during the day. The storms are coming from Wisconsin and moving eastward toward northern Michigan.
Damaging winds and downpours are expected, but the likelihood for hail or a tornado is low.
The storm is expected to maintain its strength as it moves along west I-75 and hits eastern, upper and lower Michigan.
Thursday is supposed to cool down due to the cool front from Wednesday night with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and Friday even cooler with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.
