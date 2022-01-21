Justin Rosekrans of Lake City was named to the Alpena Community College 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students of great distinction who have earned perfect 4.00 grade point averages and students of distinction whose grade point averages are between 3.50 and 3.99. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have full-time course loads of 12 or more credits.
Aplena Community College Dean's List
Jill Thomas
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
