Applying the "kitchen sink" strategy to catch trout

Unless you are using electronic gear, fishing lakes can be a “shot in the dark” proposition as the statement “90% percent of the fish are in 10% of the water” is a truism.
It can mean fish may never see your bait. Trout streams, however, are another matter. Here current loving trout hang out in, or close to, cover such as deep holes, eddies behind rocks, fast flowing runs, woody debris or undercut banks. Most anyone who recognizes trout habitat, can put their bait in front of trout. That solves part of the equation. Getting these stream inhabitants to strike your hook, that can be tricky.
As Zak and Ezra Bunce along with Ben Oliver and me, launch two canoes into the Pine River at the Silver Creek Campground, we know where the trout would be, but could we coax them into biting? While Ben and I sit in the back the canoe, back paddling and using draw strokes to steer our boats, Zak and Ezra toss spinners from the bow. Spinners, with flashing metallic blades, mimic small fish as they are pulled through current. Within a few minutes Zak hooks a trout. A good sign and we hope a harbinger of a fish-filled day on the river. But that was it. Nothing, no hits at all. We begin changing baits. Zak ties on a smaller spinner, Ezra and Ben go with with minnow imitation crank baits. When Ben and I take our turns casting from the bow, Ben tries out a fly while I switch to minnow-colored Rapala. Our choices try to imitate the natural prey of trout. We get a few “follows” where a fish races after a bait, but then retreats without striking.
With the fish not cooperating, we become speculators, offering our views on why the trout aren’t biting. “Maybe they want bigger lures.” “Has anyone tried a spoon?” “This hot weather could be slowing them down and they’re just sitting back in the holes.” To test that theory we pull up on a bank for a lunch break and to try to work our baits slower.
Zak goes with a grasshopper fly, Ben hooks up a small spinner with a plastic worm rig. I switch to live bait, hoping to get some action with a plump wriggly night crawler. I drift it into a hole and let it settle to the bottom. Nothing happens. Failing with our slow-it-down strategy we start down the river again.
I peer into my tackle box. I feel like I’ve thrown “everything but the kitchen sink “ at these trout. Then I see the “kitchen sink” of fish lures — it’s a Fire Tiger Rapala. Its orange, yellow and bright lime green color pattern, stands out like a clown suit at a church service. No trout would ever mistake this for natural food but I’m out of options, I pick up the Fire Tiger and tie it on.
From my seat in the bow, I start flicking casts up near cover. As our canoe enters a bend, I toss the Rapala into the heavy current in the shade of an over-hanging cedar. The hit is quick and powerful, driving my rod tip into the river. I recover and feel the surge as the fish charges first upstream then down. It’s been a month since I’ve trout fished. As I tussle with this fish I wonder what took me so long to get back to the river. When the fish tires, I lead the brown trout to the net. It measures 15 inches. Maybe we are starting to figure out the pattern — bright lures in shaded water. Ben changes to a flashy orange Rapala the nearest to a match to my bait. We start moving downstream again, targeting shaded water. Within a few casts, I get a solid strike. Enough to tell me it was good fish, but not long enough to enjoy the fight before it’s gone. Ben takes a foot long rainbow trout. Then the landing appears. The trip is over. Did we just get lucky in those last couple bends? Were those bright lures the right baits or had the trout suddenly started to bite and would have hit anything thrown their way? Like most questions of this nature, the answers remain elusive.
As we load the boats, we make a plan to be back to float the river next month. Will trout hiding in shaded water be lunging for our fire-tiger baits or will they, once again, shun our hooked offerings?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.