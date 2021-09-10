Ardis Missaukee District Library to receive Michigan H.O.P.E. grant
The Ardis Missaukee District Library is one of the grant recipients of the Michigan H.O.P.E. Grants. In order to assist organizations with recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Humanities is providing emergency American Rescue Plan funding to museums, libraries, archives, historic sites, and other humanities-focused nonprofits impacted by the pandemic throughout Michigan. Michigan H.O.P.E. Grants are available to provide general operating support, programming support, or a combination of both. Funding for these grants has been provided by Michigan Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
The Ardis Missaukee District Library plans to use the grant money in several ways. First, the library will replace an outdated projector. Library program presenters will be able to have a presentation station that is updated to fit current laptop needs. The funds will also be used to enhance computer technology services. Technology assistance is used frequently at the library. Approximately 270 people use the computers and many more access Wifi every month. The rest of the grant will help with the utilities for the library and surrounding areas. The Ardis Missaukee District Library pays to water and light the memorial area and sports complex. Missaukee County maintains the monuments and contributes $500 per year to help with utility costs. The City of Lake City maintains the sports complex and surrounding gardens. Everyone working together keeps Lake City’s treasures in excellent working order.
