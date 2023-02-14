In Michigan, there are numerous avian and mammalian species that use natural cavities as nesting spots annually during the spring. Woodpeckers, blue birds, wrens, chickadees and wood ducks are all familiar species that utilize natural and artificial cavities.
In this article, I will be focusing on waterfowl species and their associated structures that you can build and erect this winter. The winter months are ideal times to build these structures and are great projects for kids.
Two waterfowl species that have shown great success with the use of artificial structures are wood ducks and mallards. Both species are prevalent around the area, and many of the small wetlands are perfect nesting areas.
The wood duck is a cavity nesting species that frequent small brushy ponds and wetlands in the spring during the mating season. They will nest up to a mile from water, but have the best success the closer they are to the water’s edge. After the logging era, much of the habitat that wood ducks utilized was degraded or destroyed and market hunting was prominent.
Populations dipped to all-time lows during the early 1900s. In 1918 the Migratory Bird Treaty Act was enacted, which led to a moratorium on harvesting wood ducks across the United States. Nesting boxes played a critical role in the management to reestablish wood duck populations. In 1937, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services erected 486 wooden boxes, and this was the first recorded use of artificial nesting structures for wood ducks.
Nest boxes can be easily built using rough cut lumber. Avoid using smooth materials, baby chicks will slip and not be able to get traction to leave the box. At the bottom of the article is a website for dimensions and instructions if you want to build your own box. When it comes time to place the boxes in the field, be sure to select the right locations for success. Focus on brushy water bodies with shallow water to insure food availability and cover for protection. Thick brushy ponds often provide the best of both requirements.
One thing to note is to not erect too many boxes in one area. It is best to keep the boxes out of site from each other. Putting boxes too close to each other could cause certain females to run off other females, and then the loss of a clutch could occur. Be sure to put fresh bedding in the boxes each year and make sure no other critters have claimed the box before the wood ducks arrive.
Wood Duck Box Instructions by Ducks Unlimited:
https://www.ducks.org/conservation/waterfowl-research-science/build-a-wood-duck-box
The other waterfowl specie that benefits from artificial nesting structures in our area is the mallard. While they are not a cavity nester like the wood duck, they have been showing success with offspring production using a “hen house”.
This unique design keeps the hen and her young safe from predators in the open water. These artificial structures can increase nest success by 80 percent compared to ground nesting. Organizations like Delta Waterfowl have erected thousands of these structures across key breeding areas in Minnesota and North Dakota. They estimate these structures produce more than 45,000 ducklings per year.
Many of the small wetlands are adjacent to hay fields in our area, adding a hen house could boost success and reduce the chance for incidental nest destruction. Placement of these houses are geared towards your grassy emergent marshes that are often found in crop fields and less wooded areas. Place the hen house in open water away from the bank to keep land predators at bay.
Hen House Instructions by Delta Waterfowl: https://deltawaterfowl.org/hen-houses/
In closing, erecting artificial nesting structures on your property can be a great addition to your current management. They can often show a direct measurable success year after year. They are also great winter projects that can be done with your friends and family. Take the time this winter to build a box and look for results this coming spring.
Justin Brown is the Soil Conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Osceola & Lake Counties. For more information, contact Justin by phone at (231) 465-8009, by email at justin.a.brown@usda.gov. The USDA is an Equal Opportunity Provider, Employer and Lender.
