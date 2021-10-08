August Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 1,032 million pounds of milk during August, up 3.9 percent from a year ago according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,320 pounds for August unchanged from August 2020. The dairy herd was estimated at 45,000 head for August up 17,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk production in the 24 major States during August totaled 18.0 billion pounds, up 1.1 percent from August 2020. July revised production, at 18.3 billion pounds, was up 2.0 percent from July 2020. The July revision represented a decrease of 18 million pounds or 0.1 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,007 pounds for August, 3 pounds below August 2020. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.97 million head, 112,000 head more than August 2020, but 20,000 head less than July 2021.
