August Milk Production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 997 million pounds of milk during August, down 1.5 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA, NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,335 pounds for August 45 pounds above August 2021. The dairy herd was estimated at 427,000 head for August, down 15,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk Production in the 24 major States during August totaled 18.2 billion pounds, up 1.7 percent from August 2021. July revised production, at 18.4 billion pounds, was up 0.6 percent from July 2021. The July revision represented an increase of 53 million pounds or 0.3 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,041 pounds for August, 37 pounds above August 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.93 million head, 11,000 head less than August 2021, but 8,000 more than July 2022.
