Did you know that Autumn babies, or those born between September and November, are more likely to live to 100 than those who were born in other times of the year?
Did you also know that kids who are born in the fall might live longer, do better in school, and, apparently, become more athletic? Researchers at the University of Essex in Great Britain found that kids born in the fall are more athletic. Why? Their mother, when pregnant, likely had a lot more exposure to sun, which helped her body produce more vitamin D, which helped give the kids stronger bones.
God’s beauty is abundantly evident each fall with the changing of the color of the leaves. Did you know that the Fall colors are caused by the amount of sugar in leaves? The more red in the leaf, the more sugar that leaf is storing. That is why maple trees are so vibrant.
The fall season was known simply as “harvest” a long time ago because of the “harvest moon” that occurs when the full moon is closest to the autumn equinox. Before manmade lighting, this moonlight was critical to farmers for bringing in the harvest.
The full moon in the fall that occurs during the equinox is much brighter (almost orange) and rises much earlier than a typical full moon. This full moon, called the Harvest Moon, occurs sometime in September or October and it was very helpful for farmers who used the moonlight to help harvest their crops.
Here are some other interesting facts about the season:
• Autumn begins when the center of the sun crosses Earth’s equator. As Earth continues its path around the sun, days become shorter and nights become longer, with the change most noticeable for those at higher latitudes. The autumn equinox, when there are roughly 12 hours of daylight split evenly with 12 hours of dusk and darkness, occurs on different dates each year, but usually falls on September 22 or 23. This year, it falls on Sept. 22.
• More people go from “single” to “in a relationship” or “engaged” in fall than any other season. That may be because both men and women experience a higher level of testosterone in the colder months. We don’t have a great answer as to why that is, but more babies are conceived in cold months than any other time of year. Researchers have also discovered that men think women are more attractive in the fall.
• Researchers also found that during the cooler months of autumn, men are more likely to cozy up with their sweethearts and watch romantic comedies like “You’ve Got Mail.” Not much chance of that happening during the summer! Feeling cold activates a yearning for warmth and comfort with others.
• You’re bound to see pumpkins as part of autumn decor. The pumpkin was first named by the Greeks. They called this edible orange item “pepon,” which means “large melon.”
• Evergreens don’t change color because their leaves have a thick wax covering that protects the chlorophyl (green) in the leaves. Red and purple leaves are only that color because of the presence of sugars and sap that are trapped within the leaves. These sugars provide plants with the energy they need to survive.
• The term “fall” actually comes from the phrase “the fall of the leaves,” which is certainly appropriate. The term was shortened to “fall” sometime back in the 1600s and it grew in popularity through the centuries since. In the U.S., the term “fall” is most often used for this time of the year but in England, the term “autumn” is still more popular.
• The word “autumn” derives from Latin word “augere,” meaning “to increase,” and has been in use in England since the 1300s. Old habits die hard.
• The word “November” is from the Latin, novem, meaning “nine.” November was originally the ninth month of the Roman calendar, which began in March.
• The term “equinox” is from the Latin meaning “equal night.”
• Weight gain around this time of year may not only be due to comforting fall foods like pumpkin pie and cider, researchers have found that lack of vitamin D reduces fat breakdown and triggers fat storage.
• Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, takes place each autumn. The festival began as part of a crown prince’s wedding celebrations in 1810 and has continued since. About 1.3 million gallons (5 million liters) of beer are poured during the festival.
• Contrary to popular belief, squirrels which have spent the entire autumn collecting acorns and other foods do not hibernate for the winter. Rather, they spend the majority of their time in nests they built to shelter them from harsh weather. When squirrels do come out in winter, they are usually tunneling under the snow to find the food they buried during the fall.
