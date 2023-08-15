LAKE CITY — Missaukee Conservation District is hosting an Autumn Olive Removal Workshop on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a short break for lunch on your own.
Vicki Sawicki of North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) will share how to identify and control autumn olive shrubs on your land. The workshop begins in the Community Room at 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, followed by a demonstration a few miles away. This workshop qualifies for four Certified Pesticide Applicator credits in the categories of Forestry (2), Ornamental (3B), Right-of-Way (6), or Commercial Core.
Why remove autumn olive shrubs?
Autumn olive is moderately shade-tolerant and occurs on a variety of soil types. It spreads rapidly in old fields and is also found in open woods, along forest edges, roadsides, sand dunes and other disturbed areas. It poses a particular threat to prairies, savannas and open woods. Historically planted for wildlife food and habitat, autumn olive has been found to be highly aggressive and invasive, with seeds widely dispersed by birds and mammals. Autumn olive can shade out desirable native plants and fix nitrogen in the soil, which can degrade native plant communities that thrive on low-nutrient soils. It is difficult to control, as cut stumps and roots will resprout.
Its leaves are bright green on top and distinctively silver underneath. Spring-blooming cream or yellow flowers have a strong fragrance and abundant red berries are lightly speckled and easily seen in the fall. It can grow to 20 feet high and bear up to 80 pounds of berries. The flowers bloom in August and September in Michigan.
Are there any benefits to autumn olive shrubs?
For the adventurous and determined, there are a variety of recipes available for its berries. One can find anything from steak sauce, salsa, jam, catsup, chutney, cookies to wine — just to name a few.
Proponents of autumn olive berries cite their high levels of lycopene, up to 17 times the level of tomatoes. They also have high levels of vitamins A, C and E and a diverse array of potent antioxidants.
If the decision is made to use autumn olive berries in this manner, many foragers recommend using only the pulp and juice of the fully ripe autumn olive berry. When done processing the berries into pulp and juice, it’s highly encouraged to double bag the seeds and place them in the trash so as not to cause spreading of this highly invasive species.
What is an invasive species?
Invasive species typically, but not always, originate from another country, and have been found to harm the environment, economy and/or human health. When a plant has been found to cause severe harm, it can become restricted or prohibited by state law, meaning it is unlawful to possess, introduce, import, sell or offer that species for sale as a live organism, except under certain circumstances. “Restricted” is applied to species that are established in the state. Management and control practices are usually available for restricted species.
Autumn olive is but one of dozens of invasive species established in Michigan — insects, tree diseases, mammals, terrestrial plants, aquatic plants, fish and other aquatic animals included.
Missaukee Conservation District is a founding member of North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) and includes Missaukee, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Osceola and Wexford counties. It’s a great organization for invasive species assistance, guidance, strike teams for hire and outreach and educational events. You can find them at northcountryinvasives.org, Facebook and its YouTube channel.
How do invasive species get to Michigan?
Many well-established invasive species were brought over in the 1800s, such as the autumn olive, because the people migrating to the U.S. wanted what was familiar or found something to be beneficial or a delicacy in their previous home. Most often now invasive species arrive from trade, eggs or larva hitch a ride in a shipping box or in ballast water.
For example, the Emerald Ash Borer started in Michigan in the 1990s from a ship or plane in the wood pallets and crates and into the Great Lakes Region. In the 1920s, Sea Lamprey entered our region from ballast water in ships.
It can take many years to understand the dynamic relationships non-native species have with our local ecosystem. This is why many conservation organizations urge you to choose native species because it’s better to be safe with a plant already in balance with nature than an exotic species with hidden consequences.
Hope to see you Aug. 17 at the Autumn Olive Removal Workshop.
Don’t forget: “It’s All
Connected”
Learn about sustainable landscaping to promote wildlife health, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16. Native Plant Sale deadline is Aug. 31. Order native plant kits and conifer plugs. Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information. Pick up is Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new office building, 101 S. Main St, Lake City. We’ll have quart size plants available at that time. Hope to see you there.
Sources: Michigan Department of Natural Resources and NCCISMA.
Sara Huetteman, former employee of Missaukee Conservation District. Sherry Blaszak is District Manager. For more information and to schedule educational opportunities, contact MCD by phone at 231-839-7193, by email at missaukeecd@gmail.com or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Our new office location will soon be 101 S. Main St., Lake City. Stay tuned for announcements of the move.
