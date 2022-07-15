CADILLAC — Cue the Brady Bunch theme song.
Ashley Mattiuzzo and her husband have six kids all between the first and seventh grades. Three boys and three girls. So it should come as no surprise that expenses add up quickly.
With the news released recently that inflation jumped by 9.1% in June when compared to last year, the expenses are only adding up quicker for the Mattiuzzos. With the Fourth of July in the rearview mirror and the midpoint of July reached, in just over a month local students will be returning to the classroom to start the new year. That also means families will be doing back-to-school shopping.
For Mattiuzzo and her husband Tom, that process has already started. With six kids, skyrocketing inflation or not, planning is key for making sure they have what they need.
“I have already started back-to-school shopping because when it gets closer to the start, things might be sold out or not available,” she said. “I try to buy throughout the year for kids’ clothing, so I’m not just buying at the start of the school year.”
When it comes to school supplies, Mattiuzzo said she tried to get the basics like markers, tissues and disinfecting wipes early because stores might run out closer to the start of school. For her, getting a little bit throughout the summer is better than dropping upwards of $500 at one time.
For her family, Mattiuzzo said budgeting is key, especially with six kids.
“I don’t make more money in August. I make the same amount,” she said. “I have to spread it out, especially now with the price increases. I’ve always tried to buy clothes like this but now I’m doing it with school supplies, too.”
For clothes, Mattiuzzo said she budgets about $200 a month throughout the year. That, however, doesn’t include things like birthdays or Christmas. She also said having three boys and three girls, hand-me-downs also is part of the equation. What that means is she will typically buy things for the older kids and then have them pass down their clothing to their siblings, except for things like socks and other undergarments.
Organization and planning are both vitally important when trying to make sure her kids have everything they need.
When it comes to must-have items for her kids, Mattiuzzo said typically it is shoes. They have ideas of what they want because of the shoes their friends wear or what they see online. That means Mattiuzzo waits for sales before she makes a purchase.
It is a similar story for April Hornbeck.
While she doesn’t have six children, she does have four. They range in ages and she has one in daycare, one in Head Start and the other two will be starting the third and fourth grades this fall. Unlike Mattiuzzo, Hornbeck said he typically shops last minute for back-to-school, but with the higher inflation and things more expensive, she may be starting her shopping sooner.
She also said she used to try and buy a lot of new clothes for her kids at the start of the school year, but she will be using more hand-me-downs to supplement their wardrobe. For her, shoes are the hardest thing to get for her kids.
“They used to have different shoes all the time, but now they have a pair of tennis shoes and some slide-ons,” she said. “My son is the worst. He either grows out of them or loses them.”
She also said her kids won’t be getting new backpacks this school year and she has cut down on the number of sports each of her children can participate in. This year, they are only allowed one sport. She said it has as much to do with the increased cost of things as it does with the increased cost of gas.
Simply put, it just costs more to go places than it used to.
“We live in Cadillac but my kids go to McBain schools, so it’s more expensive to get there due to the gas prices,” Hornbeck said. “I was going to switch them to Cadillac schools, but I decided against it because they have gone to McBain for so long. We are still talking about switching if I can talk them into it.”
She said there are other things a switch would impact besides her budget. Moving the kids to Cadillac would also cut down on the time her children would get to spend time with their father, who lives in McBain. Currently, they go every other weekend and take the bus home from school on Fridays and to school on Monday.
Because they can ride the bus on those weekends, they get to spend more time with their father. Switching schools would cut that down. If, however, prices continue to rise, Hornbeck said that will likely be the deciding factor.
“If things keep getting more expensive, I will have to try to get more hours at work and they will have to go to Cadillac schools,” she said.
On Thursday, the National Retail Federation released its annual survey regarding back-to-school shopping. As inflation continues to rise, one-third of consumers — about 38% — said they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year. The survey also showed families expect to spend more per person on both K-12 and college items this year as a result of higher prices.
The survey of 7,830 consumers was conducted from June 30 through July 7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.
The survey showed total back-to-school spending is expected to match 2021’s record high of $37 billion. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, approximately $15 more than last year.
Back-to-school spending has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic, as families adjusted to changes from virtual and hybrid learning. Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average, and total spending is up by $11 billion.
Like other recent holidays, shoppers are starting early to find the best deals and help spread out their budgets. As of early July, more than half (56%) of shoppers had started shopping for school and college supplies.
Consumers may be even more motivated to get a jump start on their back-to-class shopping this year, given the impact of inflation and higher prices. A majority (68%) of survey respondents said they have seen higher prices on school items. Clothing and accessories and school supplies were among the top areas where consumers noticed higher prices.
Given this year’s inflationary pressure, traditional sales events may play an even larger role for back-to-school and college shoppers. Most (81%) said they planned to use retailer deals during the week of July 11 to shop specifically for school and college items. Approximately three out of five (62%) will shop for Prime Day deals on Amazon, 31 percent will shop online deals at other retailers, and 20 percent will shop for in-store deals at other retailers.
Compared with their pre-pandemic habits, back-to-school plan to concentrate their shopping rather than spreading it out across multiple destinations. The top five back-to-school shopping destinations are online (50%), department stores (45%), discount retailers (40%), clothing stores (37%) and electronics stores (28%).
NRF Industry and Consumer Insights Senior Director Katherine Cullen said the NRF has been paying close attention to how inflation is impacting consumers for the past several months. She said there is still strength in consumers overall as people were able to save during the pandemic due to the stimulus payments, but they are also starting to see consumers at lower income levels starting to go into debt or having to dip into savings.
“Consumers tend to react in a variety of ways (to inflation), but one way is they tend to focus on the essentials,” Cullen said. “They may cancel vacation plans, They are driving less or eating out less, but people are pulling back on things to afford the everyday essentials.”
What that means for back-to-school is that they may not be seeking out the newest trends or buying everything new that might be on their kids’ radar, but back-to-school items are considered essential, according to Cullen. She said while the survey showed back-to-school shopping being strong, consumers also will be prioritizing the spending they do. She said they also likely will be focusing on sales and starting early.
“Inflation doesn’t impact everyone the same way, and parents are feeling it in very specific ways. Even with the higher prices, we believe they are going to embrace some of the fun traditions with kids for back-to-school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.