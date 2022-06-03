In mid-August 2011, the men’s basketball team of Georgetown University set out on a 10-day goodwill tour of China. The Hoyas played various Chinese teams with hopes of fostering a better relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China. The games served as a visual gesture of goodwill coinciding with, then Vice President, Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese political officials.
The goodwill tour had been beneficial until things changed on August 18, 2011, when late in the fourth quarter of a physical game against the Bayi Rockets of Shanghai, the Hoyas’ goodwill went bad. With the score tied the flying elbow on a rebound from a Georgetown player triggered a bench clearing brawl. Within a matter of seconds, players from both teams were kicking, punching, and wrestling around on the court. Soon fans began expressing their vented-up hostility by throwing chairs and water bottles onto the basketball court. Eventually, Coach John Thompson was able to round up his players, and the Hoyas from Georgetown sprinted for the exit tunnel under a shower of trash and boos.
What was intended to be a mission of goodwill turned into public relations nightmare. This bench-clearing brawl promoted neither the virtues of goodwill nor good sportsmanship. It doesn’t matter which team threw the first punch or was more at fault. Seeing the aggressive physical nature of the game and hearing the trash talking, the referees and coaches should have never allowed the game to get this far out of hand. Georgetown’s goodwill was ruined by bad sportsmanship in a matter of minutes.
Baseball legend, Satchel Paige wondered, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” I’m 63 years old and still enjoy playing basketball, but the years have taught me that whenever you play competitive sports there’s always the possibility of tension on the court. Sometime ago, I became overly aggressive during a basketball game. I was so surprised by my bad sportsmanship I seriously considered hanging up the sneakers. No amount of physical exercise or lucky shots in a basketball hoop was worth losing my good witness for Jesus.
How do you respond to the aggressive tactics of a physical, in-your-face world? When you’re being pushed around by today’s culture, how do you react? Exhibiting God’s goodness in a world gone bad is not easy, but according to the Bible it is possible. 1 Peter 3:8-9 urges us to ’live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult, but with blessing, because to this you were called, so that you may inherit a blessing.’ Sounds good and right, but without God’s help, like the Hoyas’ basketball team, when push comes to shove, we tend to fight fire with fire and exchange insult for insult.
It may be a sign that I’m getting older, but the world seems to be getting worse, still no matter how bad things get God is good all the time. No matter how unstable the world becomes God remains steadfast and sure. No matter how much the world changes God never changes and never will. The goodness of God is on a display every second of every day. God’s goodness is written on every page of scripture and was visibly demonstrated in life of Christ, who went around doing good (Acts 10:30). God’s goodness reached through the hands of Jesus to heal the physically afflicted. Through Jesus, God’s goodness touched deaf ears, mended crippled legs, open blinded eyes, and restored health to the leper.
Sympathy, love, kindness, compassion, humility — these are the qualities of a good person, but is it possible to display these characteristics when times are tough? It sounds impossible, but when the apostle wrote these words of inspiration, they were written to people who were homeless, persecuted, falsely accused, and trouble ridden. I am not minimizing your troubles, but how do your bad times compare to what others may be going through?
Galatians 6:9-10 urges us ‘not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people.’ The Georgetown Hoyas show how our efforts of goodwill can be ruined by a bad attitude. As representatives of the Lord Jesus, we are to be good people living a good life doing good things for the good of others and the glory of God, even in bad times. It’s not easy, but with God’s help, it’s not impossible. Do something good today for goodness’ sake?
