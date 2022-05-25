LUTHER — On a sunny, breezy afternoon, with butterflies enticed by the smell of freshly cut lilacs floating through a small gathering, it was a peaceful memorial service.
The service was held to dedicate a bench placed in the North Park Cemetery in Luther in honor of Diane Chorba, who was murdered 43 years ago.
“I feel good, real good,” said Victoria Bennett, Diane Chorba’s daughter who organized the memorial and commissioned the bench, which rests on the empty grave of Chorba. Chorba’s body has yet to be found. The bench pays tribute to Diane Chorba and Bennett’s father, Eugene Chorba. Bennett’s sister, Kama Rene Chorba, who died when she was 6, is also buried at the plot.
Though the service did not bring closure, Bennett said she was encouraged by the last couple of weeks.
“I feel really good about everything,” Bennett said. “We have the bench in place, and we have a new lead. I feel like this is a sign.”
The service opened with Pastor Jeremy Gomez of the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene, offering sympathy for Chorba’s family.
“Although this is years later,” Gomez said, “it is still a time of memory … We share with you comfort afforded by God’s word for such a time as this.”
Bennett was also thankful for the people who attended and spoke during the service.
“I would like to add how blessed I am to have the people who came out today that really makes me feel good how many people of Luther area have made me part of their family and came to show their support,” Bennett said.
Sharon Avery was friends with Diane and Eugene Chorba, she said Diane loved to have fun.
“She was always playing tricks on you,” Sharon said. “At my wedding, when we went outside and our car was up on jacks and had a bunch of signs on it. She was always the life of the party, she was very fun-loving.”
Avery has also helped Bennett on many of the searches for Chorba’s body.
“Each dig there is so much hope,” Avery said. “Each dig you wish somehow (Chorba) will be found and there will be closure.
“Vickie (Bennett) is determined to go on searching.”
Bennett said Mike and Brenda Nelson, and Dan and Mary Roggow have helped search for Chorba’s body on every dig.
Diane Chorba was murdered May 24, 1979, but she wasn’t reported as missing for several weeks. Ollie Bean Jr., who was seeing Chorba at the time, initially said Chorba was on American Airlines flight 191, which crashed on May 25, 1979 in Chicago, killing all on board. But an investigation found that Chorba was not on that flight.
Bean was arrested and charged with Chorba’s murder in 2001 and was convicted late that summer for murder, though Chorba’s body has never been found.
Bennett said she received a lead recently on where her mother’s body may be buried and plans to search the area as soon as it can be organized.
“We have a good lead and we will follow up on it,” Bennett said.
