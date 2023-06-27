LAKE CITY – The Bickel family was part of the Lake City area community for 40 years, between 1920 and 1960.
Hallett and Hazel Bickel had two young boys, 2-year-old Donald Lee and 1-year-old Charles Melvin, when they moved to West Branch Township in Missaukee County from Battle Creek in 1920. They would have 10 more children over the years, all natives of Missaukee County, and would move the short distance from West Branch Township to neighboring Forest Township in time to accommodate their growing family. The house where the children grew up is located on the north side of M-55 just east of the present day Humane Society building.
Those who are reading this article who have lived in the Lake City area for a few generations will remember going to school with some of the Bickel children.
Hallett Herr Bickel was born in December of 1898 in Elkhart County, Indiana. His future wife Hazel Marie Sheldon was born in April of 1900 in West Branch Township of Missaukee County. Hazel was the daughter of Albert Sheldon, whose family likely relocated to a homestead property in Missaukee County following the Civil War in the 1860s.
How Hallett and Hazel met is unknown but they married young in northern Indiana around the time the U.S. was getting involved in World War I in the spring of 1917. Their first two children, Donald Lee Bickel (April 22, 1918) and Charles Melvin “Tiny” Bickel (Dec. 1, 1919) were born in Indiana. The couple relocated to Battle Creek briefly after Hallett received his discharge from the military following the war and relocated again to Missaukee County, where Hazel was born and raised, around 1920.
The couple’s third child, John, was born in August of 1921 in West Branch Township. After having three boys, Hallett and Hazel had three girls in succession: Imogene (Dec. 15, 1922), Maxine (May 11, 1924) and Katheryn (Dec. 30, 1925). Then came another boy, Calvin “Buster” Bickel (Sept. 20, 1927).
The oldest seven Bickels were born between 1918 and 1927. There was a break of nearly eight years before Hallett and Hazel started bringing more children into the world. Rollin Ray “Scotty” Bickel first saw daylight on March 8, 1935. But he was far from the last arrival. Those born after Scotty were: Paula Faye (Jan. 31, 1937), Ivan Hallett (Aug. 5, 1937), Stanley (June 20, 1942), and finally Karry Ellen (Oct. 26, 1943), who made her entrance during the middle of World War II.
12 Children, 25 Years
There was a remarkable 25 years between the birth of Donald Lee and the birth of Karry Ellen!
A family photo was taken shortly after World War II ended with all 12 siblings and their parents. Ellen was still quite young in the photo. By that point, though, the older siblings had left home so this must have been a family reunion or a special occasion. The four older boys had all served during World War II.
Ivan and Buster Bickel both served as members of the military police. Ivan ultimately made a career of the military before retiring to Copperas Cove, Texas, where he enjoyed a second career in law enforcement, eventually earning the rank of lieutenant in the Copperas Cove police force.
Buster enlisted near the end of the war but made his mark nonetheless. There is a photo of him standing next to famed Allied General Robert Eichelberger, the Eighth Army Commander, in Tiara, Japan in 1946 or 1947. Eichelberger was overseeing the occupation of Japan following the war and Buster, even though he was likely still a teen himself, was among the military policemen chosen specifically to serve as Gen. Eichelberger’s escort in Japan, quite a prestigious duty.
Hallett and Hazel remained in the Lake City area for the remainder of their lives. Hazel passed away in 1957 and Hallett in 1960. They are buried in the Lake City Cemetery.
The younger Bickel siblings all relocated downstate to St. Joseph County following the death of their parents and lived together for a period of time near Mendon.
Final Salute
Ivan was the last of the 12 siblings born to Hallett and Hazel Bickel to pass away. He did so in December in Copperas Cove. He would have been 86 in August.
Many of the remaining members of the Bickel family, children and grandchildren and nieces and nephews of the seven Bickel boys and five Bickel girls, came to Kenwood Park in Cadillac on Monday, June 21, for a much-anticipated family reunion and the opportunity to greet each other again, share memories of Ivan and his brothers and sisters, and bid a final farewell.
Ivan’s daughter Sandra, of Houston, and Paul Bickel, a truck driver from Michigan Center and the son of “Buster” Bickel, organized the reunion and were very grateful for the nice turnout as well as the perfect weather conditions at the Kenwood Park pavilion.
“This is wonderful to see,” Sandra said. “Dad would have been very happy to know there were so many from the family who came today. We brought a part of dad here with us because this was home for him growing up and it was a big part of his life before joining the military.”
Paul was also pleased. “This is probably the last time all of us will be together for a reunion like this,” he said. “It’s nice to see so much of the family represented today. The family is spread so far. This is a great opportunity to get acquainted again, take pictures, and pass information along.”
Ivan’s daughter Sandra and son Pat traveled all the way from Texas to attend the reunion and Ivan’s son Greg traveled from his home in Portland, Maine. Ivan’s children and a few of the grandchildren took the time on the morning of the reunion to go to the Bickels’ former home on M-55 in Lake City and spread Ivan’s ashes.
“When dad passed in December we knew he would have liked to come back,” Pat explained.
“This was our way of bringing him home. Being able to spread his ashes at the house in Lake City where he grew up was a special moment for us and something we knew he would appreciate.”
Gratifying Reunion
Pat, who followed in his father’s footsteps and served in the military, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, was thrilled so many were able to attend the reunion.
“It’s very gratifying,” he said. “Being able to meet and talk to family members is really nice after so many years and definitely helps to fill in some of the blanks.”
For Greg Bickel, it marked the first time in this area since the family reunion of 1997.
“It was time to make the trip again to spread dad’s ashes,” he said. “I’m meeting some people I haven’t seen in 25 years and others from the family I’ve never met before. It’s just nice to be here.”
Kenda Welch, the daughter of Katheryn Bickel, shared the same sentiment.
“I wouldn’t have missed coming,” said Kenda, who lives in Marion. Kenda’s sister also attended in spite of a recent surgery.
“It brings back so many memories of our family reunions over the years,” she added. “It’s a big deal to be able to spend time together like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.