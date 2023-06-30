CADILLAC – They came to say their goodbyes and to make their final salute to a generation that has passed on.
Members of the Bickel family, the children and grandchildren and nieces and nephews of the 12 Bickel children born to Hallett and Hazel Bickel between 1918 and 1943 and raised in Lake City, gathered for a reunion at Kenwood Park in Cadillac on Monday, June 21, to pay tribute to Ivan Bickel, the last of the 12 Bickel children to pass away, and to reminisce and rekindle memories.
Ivan passed away in December in Copperas Cove, Texas, where he had lived for many years following his career in the Army. Ivan, who also had a second career in law enforcement in Copperas Cove and retired with the rank of lieutenant in the police force, would have been 86 in August.
Ivan’s daughter Sandra, of Houston, and Paul Bickel, a truck driver from Michigan Center and the son of Calvin “Buster” Bickel, organized the reunion and were very grateful for the nice turnout as well as the perfect weather conditions at the Kenwood Park pavilion.
“This is wonderful to see,” Sandra said. “Dad would have been very happy to know there were so many from the family who came today. We brought a part of dad here with us because this was home for him growing up and it was a big part of his life before joining the military.”
Paul was also pleased. “This is probably the last time all of us will be together for a reunion like this,” he said. “It’s nice to see so much of the family represented today. The family is spread so far. This is a great opportunity to get acquainted again, take pictures, and pass information along.”
Ivan’s daughter Sandra and son Pat traveled all the way from Texas to attend the reunion and Ivan’s son Greg traveled from his home in Portland, Maine. Ivan’s children and a few of the grandchildren took the time Monday morning to go to the Bickels’ former home in Lake City and spread some of Ivan’s ashes. The home where Hallett and Hazel raised the kids is located on the north side of M-55 east of the Humane Society.
“When dad passed in December we knew he would have liked to come back,” Pat explained.
“This was our way of bringing him home. Being able to spread his ashes at the house in Lake City where he grew up was a special moment for us and something we knew he would appreciate.”
Pat, who followed in his father’s footsteps and served in the military, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, was thrilled so many were able to attend the reunion.
“It’s very gratifying,” he said. “Being able to meet and talk to family members is really nice after so many years and definitely helps to fill in some of the blanks.”
For Greg Bickel, it marked the first time in this area since the family reunion of 1997.
“It was time to make the trip again to spread dad’s ashes,” he said. “I’m meeting some people I haven’t seen in 25 years and others from the family I’ve never met before. It’s just nice to be here.”
Hallett and Hazel Bickel
Hallett Herr Bickel was born in December of 1898 in Elkhart County, Indiana. His future wife Hazel Marie Sheldon was born in April of 1900 in West Branch Township of Missaukee County. Hazel was the daughter of Albert Sheldon, whose family likely relocated to Missaukee County following the Civil War in the 1860s.
How Hallett and Hazel met is unknown but they married young in northern Indiana around the time the U.S. was getting involved in World War I in the spring of 1917. Their first two children, Donald Lee Bickel (April 22, 1918) and Charles Melvin “Tiny” Bickel (Dec. 1, 1919) were born in Indiana. The couple relocated to Battle Creek briefly after Hallett received his discharge from the military following World War I and relocated again to Missaukee County, where Hazel was born and raised, around 1920.
The couple’s third child, John, was born in August of 1921 in Lake City. After having three boys, Hallett and Hazel had three girls in succession: Imogene (Dec. 15, 1922), Maxine (May 11, 1924) and Katheryn (Dec. 30, 1925). Then came another boy, Calvin “Buster” Bickel (Sept. 20, 1927).
The oldest seven Bickels were born between 1918 and 1927. There was a break of nearly eight years before Rollin Ray “Scotty” Bickel came into the world on March 8, 1935. Arriving after Scotty were: Paula Faye (Jan. 31, 1937), Ivan Hallett (Aug. 5, 1937), Stanley (June 20, 1942), and finally Karry Ellen (Oct. 26, 1943).
There was a family photo taken shortly after World War II ended with all 12 siblings and their parents. Ellen was still quite young in the photo. By that point, though, the older siblings had left home so this must have been a family reunion or a special occasion.
The four older boys had all served during World War II. There is a photo of Buster standing right next to famed Allied General Robert Eichelberger, the Eighth Army Commander, in Tiara, Japan in 1946 or 1947. Eichelberger was overseeing the occupation of Japan following the war. Buster, even though he was still a teen, was among the military policemen chosen to serve as Gen. Eichelberger’s escort in Japan, a prestigious duty.
Ivan, who also served in the military police, had various duty stations in the U.S. and overseas before settling and raising his family in Copperas Cove.
Hallett and Hazel remained in the Lake City area for the remainder of their lives and both are buried there. Hazel passed away in 1957 and Hallett in 1960. The five younger Bickel siblings all relocated downstate near Mendon in St. Joseph County following the death of their parents.
Legacy
Don Bickel II, the son of Hallett and Hazel’s oldest child Donald Lee, lives presently in Grand Ledge but grew up in Cadillac. His dad moved to Cadillac after World War II and raised his family there. Coming to the pavilion at Kenwood Park on Monday was like a homecoming for him.
“This is wonderful,” he said. “I’m seeing people I haven’t seen for years. We all realize this might be the last time we’ll be together.”
Kenda Welch of Marion, the daughter of Katheryn Bickel, said she “wouldn’t have missed” coming for Monday’s reunion. Kenda’s sister made a special effort to be there in spite of a recent surgery.
“It brings back so many memories of our family reunions over the years,” Kenda said. “It’s a big deal to be able to spend time together like this.”
Buster’s daughter Penny Morche of Cadillac called the family reunion “a very special time.” She and her sisters Teresa Brown of Evart and Diane Buffington of Texas devoted time Monday looking through old photos, records and documents Teresa and Diane had brought to the reunion.
Paul Bickel, who was also raised in Cadillac, had served as president of the family reunion for years. The family met regularly for a long time, usually in Cadillac or Lake City, but not so much in recent years with the pandemic and the force of time.
“I’m thankful we could do this today with so many of us here,” he said. “It turned out to be a beautiful day.”
Paul referred to Ivan’s passing as “the end of a generation, the end of an era.”
“Time marches on and we recognize the value of our heritage more and more as we get older,” he added. “Our parents and grandparents are gone but they left us with a legacy of morals and values that we pass on now to our kids and grandkids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.