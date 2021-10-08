LAKE CITY — Most kids in their early teen years haven’t given too much serious consideration to what they’d eventually like to pursue for a career.
At that age, their minds remain occupied to a considerable degree by the distractions of youth, with the adult world something that’s still an abstraction.
An event held on Tuesday aimed to make that abstraction a bit more real and worth thinking about.
Ninth grade students from a number of area school districts were given an up-close view of the manufacturing industry. The tour was led by the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
All freshmen from the Manton, Pine River, Mesick, Marion, McBain and Lake City school districts (around 460 students) participated in the event. Cadillac and Cadillac Innovation High will be touring the local manufacturers on Oct. 13.
The manufacturers that hosted students were Rexair, CCI, Group Beneteau, B and P Manufacturing, Cadillac Fabrication, LeRoy Tool, Biewer Sawmill, Pollington Tool, Reed City Group and Dairy Doo.
Ryan Bruntjens, director of Career and Technical Education for the CTC, joined students from teacher Katie Boyer’s ninth-grade class at Lake City Junior High School as they toured the Biewer Sawmill facility near Moorestown in Missaukee County.
Bruntjens said exposing students to these types of jobs as early as the ninth grade gets them thinking about potential career options. They also do tours in 10th grade. By the time the students are eligible for enrollment in the CTC, these experiences often have an impact on their decision to sign up, Bruntjens said.
“It opens them up to the idea of entering the field,” Bruntjens said. “It definitely makes a difference on the number who end up coming to the CTC. I hear instructors and staff say they hear their students talking about their memories of Manufacturing Day.”
Bruntjens said CTC enrollment numbers are higher now than they’ve ever been. He said the need for post-secondary training and trade schools is high, especially at a time when manufacturers are struggling to find good employees.
“Most of the students leave the CTC with some sort of certification or credential,” Bruntjens said. “This gives them a leg up on other people applying for the same positions.”
Teacher Katie Boyer said freshmen students are for the most part undecided about what they want to do with their lives. She said it’s something they need to start taking seriously, along with their classwork, which very well could have a bearing on their eventual career paths.
Boyer asked Bruntjens if attendance and grades were things the CTC takes into consideration when deciding which students to accept. Boyer said since the pandemic, many of the students have struggled to make it to class five days a week.
Bruntjens said attendance and grades both factor into who eventually gets accepted into the CTC, especially for some of the more popular programs that have a list of kids waiting to get in.
“Someone will get in before you (if your grades or attendance are poor),” Bruntjens said.
The tour of the Biewer Sawmill facility lasted just under an hour, with general manager Robert King answering questions and explaining to students the various operations as they walked past.
The Biewer Sawmill near Moorestown mainly manufactures fence boards but King said they also make other products such wood chips used in toilet paper. They were one of the factories that didn’t have to shut down at the beginning of the pandemic because they are considered an essential industry.
They get most of their timber from state and national forests in the area, although some also comes from private land and from the Upper Peninsula.
There is another, much larger Biewer Sawmill facility in McBain that employs around three times as many workers as the Moorestown plant, which employs 50 people.
Following the pandemic, King said they, like many other manufacturers, have had a lot of trouble finding employees, especially those with experience. To make up the difference, this year King said they’ve hired a lot more young people close in age to those who toured the facility on Tuesday.
“Workers aged 25 to 35 all of a sudden went away,” King said. “We’re hiring a lot more younger, and older, workers lately — some in their 60s and older.”
For the first time since before the pandemic, King said this week they got up to full staff. He said the expiration of unemployment benefits might have something to do with people returning to work once again, but he added it’s difficult to determine if they’re receiving more applications lately because they mostly go through a temp service to find employees.
King told the students that he hopes some of them who eventually attend the CTC may end up working at Biewer. He added that most of the programs can lead to a job somewhere at the plant.
Student Cooper Hall, 14, said he liked going on the tour of the various manufacturing facilities. He joked that the thing he liked best was not having to attend regular class.
All joking aside, however, Hall said while he’s not certain what career path he’d like to pursue, getting a chance to see the work done by the manufacturers was an eye-opening experience.
“The more you know about it,” Hall said.
