Biotechnology Varieties
The vast majority of corn and soybeans planted in Michigan continue to be varieties containing genetic modification, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Biotechnology varieties accounted for 91 percent of the corn acres planted in Michigan, up 2 percentage points from last year. Soybean plantings included 93 percent biotechnology varieties, up 2 percentage points from last year.
Nationally, ninety-three percent of this year's corn acreage was planted with biotechnology seed varieties, up 1 percent from last year. Producers planted 95 percent of the 2021 soybean acreage to herbicide resistant seed varieties, up 1 percentage point from 2020.
