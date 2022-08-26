Biotechnology varieties
The vast majority of corn and soybeans planted in Michigan continue to be varieties containing genetic modification, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional office. Biotechnology varieties accounted for 94 percent of the corn acres planted in Michigan, up 3 percentage points from last year. Soybean plantings included 93 percent biotechnology varieties, unchanged from last year.
Nationally, ninety-three percent of this year’s corn acreage was planted with biotechnology seed varieties, the same as last year. Biotechnology seed includes traits for insect resistance (Bt), herbicide resistance, or stacked gene which contains traits for both herbicide and insect resistance.
The following table is based on responses from the June Agricultural Survey. Farmers were asked if they planted corn or soybeans that, through biotechnology, are resistant to herbicides, insects, or both. Conventionally bred herbicide resistant varieties are excluded. Insect resistant varieties include only those containing bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). The Bt varieties include those that contain more than one gene that can resist different types of insects. Stacked gone varieties include only those containing biotech traits for both herbicide and insect resistance.
