Biotechnology Varieties
The vast majority of corn and soybeans planted in Michigan continue to be varieties containing genetic modification according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Office. Biotechnology varieties accounted for 92 percent of the corn acres planted in Michigan, down 2 percentage points from last year. Soybean plantings included 91 percent biotechnology varieties, unchanged from last year.
Nationally, ninety-three percent of this year’s corn acreage was planted with biotechnology seed varieties, the same as last year. Biotechnology seed includes traits for insect resistance (Bt), herbicide resistance, or stacked gene which contains traits for both herbicide and insect resistance.
