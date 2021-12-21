Since 1949 Missaukee Conservation District, one of 75 conservation districts across the state, has helped grow Missaukee County’s economy through a locally elected board of directors and, per State law, answers to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. MCD funding takes place through grants, local and national partners, plat book/seedling/native plant sales, and a millage.
It is the mission of MCD to provide leadership in promotion and protection of our county soil, water and other natural resources through education and technical assistance. Many workshops and education outreach activities take place to accomplish this mission. If you’d like to learn about a topic, please contact the office and we’ll do our best to accommodate.
While there are many changes taking place, conservation and the belief in protecting and providing natural resource education will persist. Here’s a brief list of what’s planned through September. Stay tuned for more events as well! Events will be posted on www.missaukeecd.org and Facebook with details including required registration, location, time and cost (if any). Not listed are the six Let’s Read Lake City events.
Jan. 21 Connecting with Conservation Books
10 to 11 a.m. then every third Friday each month, Ardis Missaukee District Library
Do you love to read? Do you enjoy nature? Join our new conservation book club. We will be reading and discussing both fiction and non-fiction books with conservation, environmental, ecology and nature related topics.
Jan. 25 Raven for Birds
10 to 11:30 a.m., Missaukee Conservation District
Come learn the basics of backyard bird watching and identification of common feeder birds. You will also learn how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count to help scientists that study birds.
Jan. 20 and 27 and Wings, Beaks, and Feather’s- Oh, My!
Feb. 3 and 10
3 to 4 p.m., Ardis Missaukee District Library
Become a bird sleuth as we explore the world of birds. Discover what makes a bird a bird, why birds behave the way they do, what birds need to survive, how to identify some common birds, how you can feed birds at home, and how you can help scientists that study birds.
Feb. 16 Wild for Worms
4 to 5 p.m., Ardis Missaukee District Library
Learn how to turn food scraps into compost with red wigglers. You will build your own worm bin and learn how to care for your worms.
Friday, Feb. 25 Forestry Carbon Credits — Are they good for you?
3 to 5 p.m., Cadillac Area
A forest landowner usually only gets financial benefit when trees are harvested. Forestry Carbon Credits offer landowners a chance to be paid for trees while they are still growing. This workshop will introduce the concept of forestry carbon credits.
February, date TBD Strategic Use of Fertilizers
Location TBD
Workshop for farmers discussing how to get the most out of your manure and fertilizer this year.
March 21 Learning More About Your Property Through Open-Source Websites
Location to be determined. (Cadillac or Garfield Township)
The digital world we live in gives a forest landowner many sources of digital information of an individual property. From different types of satellite imagery to soil mapping and even wetland restrictions can all be found from open-source websites at no charge.
April 30 Let’s Build a Rain Garden!
9 to 11:30 a.m., MSU AgBioResearch Station
Learn the basics of creating your own rain garden to capture stormwater runoff before it pollutes our local waterways. A rain garden will create a beautiful landscaping addition to your property as well as providing native plants for butterflies, bees, other insects and birds.
April 20 and May 4 Vernal Pool Patrol in Missaukee County
10 to 11 a.m., Ardis Missaukee District Library
Learn about these unique seasonal wetlands that provide homes and breeding areas for frogs, salamanders, turtles, insects, other wildlife and plants.
April 30 and May 1 Annual Seedling Sale
10 a.m. — 6 p.m., April 30 and 9 a.m. to noon or until sold out MSU AgBioResearch Station
Seedlings will be available for ordering beginning January 2022. Most varieties offered are natives and all are selected for optimal growth in our area. Order deadline is April 15, 2022. Visit www.missaukeecd.org/store to see the choices for purchase.
May 13 Spring Stream Monitoring
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Missaukee Conservation District Community Room
Spend a day on the river and help collect aquatic insects and determine the health of Missaukee County rivers. Equipment, training, and lunch provided.
May 21 Managing Small Pine Plantations
10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Manton area
Decades ago, red pines were planted throughout the countryside in small acreages, often at field edges. Many of those plantations are overdue for thinning and other active management. This workshop will explain the dilemma facing these plantations as well as discuss possible solutions.
June 7 Managing for Diversity in your Northern Hardwood Forest
10 to 11:30 a.m. in Lake City area
The northern hardwood forest has lost its American Elm, White Ash, and is presently losing American Beech. Many see Paper Birch, Black Cherries and Red Oak dying. What is happening to our forests and what can we do to help this valuable part of our natural surroundings.
June 18 Let’s Put in a Food Plot!
9 a.m. to noon, 7327 S. Morey Road, McBain
Learn how to “pull a soil sample,” what to plant when, how to improve property with forestry or land management plans through NRCS, how to keep cost minimal.
Sep. 24 Hardwood Marking for Landowners
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Kalkaska area (exact directions will be given to registrants)
This hands-on, outdoor workshop is designed for landowners of small woodlots of northern hardwoods. It will instruct how to selectively mark their own hardwoods for a harvest. The goal is to teach how to select trees to remove with an emphasis to improve the quality of the remaining stand; to thin the stand to improve growth and still maintain diversity and good minimum density. Other topics will include how to retain and manage important wildlife habitat components such as rare and sensitive habitats and species, mast trees, cavity trees and coarse woody debris.
For more information about volunteering, programs and partnerships, contact (231) 839-7193, missaukeecd@gmail.com or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
