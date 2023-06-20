As summer arrives here in Michigan, more and more Michiganders have ventured back outdoors for recreational activities. Once again, our lakes and off-road vehicle (ORV) trails are teeming with activity, and while this is an exciting time, it is important to remember that the places we love and enjoy with our friends and family are under a constant threat. That threat stems from the spread of invasive species.
Certain invasive species, such as autumn olive, have the potential to create monocultures of vegetation that can create hazards on trails by impeding sightlines and shrinking openings. Likewise, aquatic invasive species such as Eurasian watermilfoil and European frog-bit, can create thick mats of vegetation that make travel through water difficult, even for powered boats.
These aquatic invaders are why the Landing Blitz program was created. Formed via a partnership between organizations including Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), as well as affiliate groups, such as Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas (CISMAs), lake associations, local units of government and volunteers.
The Landing Blitz is held annually during the week of the Fourth of July. This year it will take place between June 30 and July 9. During this time, organizations set up booths at local area boat launches, where they distribute informational materials and work to engage boaters on non-native species of plants and animals and proper decontamination techniques.
These events shed light on how invasive species can be detrimental not only to a lake’s ecological balance, but also to its recreational value. When certain invasive species, such as European frog-bit, invade a lake and evade early detection and countermeasures, they often cannot be fully eradicated, resulting in a lifetime maintenance program for lakeshore property owners. This is a problem that has already affected many Michigan lakes, particularly in dealing with Eurasian watermilfoil.
Modeled after the landing blitz, and part of a pilot program funded by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, this year the North Country CISMA, Osceola-Lake Conservation District (CD), and Missaukee CD will be manning booths at trailheads between June 22 and June 24. Planned outreach locations include Sunrise Campground in Osceola County; Club 37, Tin Cup Springs ORV Trailhead and the Carrieville Store in Lake County; and the ORV trailhead on Oilwell Road in Missaukee County.
During the Trailhead Blitz NCCISMA and CD staff will be sharing information on invasive species identification and simple steps ORV riders can take to protect our trails from them. Proper cleaning of an ORV, recreational equipment, and oneself helps remove mud that can hide seeds, thereby preventing the spread of invasive species from one area to another. By working together to prevent the spread of invasive species, we can ensure that these resources remain usable and enjoyable for years to come.
Ryan Caro is the Outreach Specialist for North Country CISMA. To learn more about invasive species and NCCISMA, visit NorthCountryInvasives.org, or contact their program coordinator at (231) 429-5072 or vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
