(for those who struggle with the joyous season around them)
In Lake City Mi, Dec. 18, 2022, 6 pm, there will be a Blue Christmas Worship service for the community. Those who have attended Blue Christmas services in the past, have expressed appreciation for having their struggles during the Christmas season acknowledged, not so they could wallow in them, but so they could be encouraged to deal with them and release them in a worshipful manner.
The Christmas season is usually characterized as a time of warmth and joy. Lights and decorations and a festive mood all around us. However, not everyone experiences Christmas with the feelings of joy that are expected. Many experience feelings that are out of step with the joyous feelings expected at this festive time of the year. Death, divorce, disability, financial stress, or broken relationships of one kind or another are just some of the reasons that this, sense of seeming, “out of place,” may be experienced. This year, an added struggle may be due to higher food and fuel costs, making it more difficult to be as generous as one would like.
Whatever the reason, those who experience these negative feelings, feel out of place with the expected festive mood being generated all around. Many hold back from acknowledging these feelings, fearing rejection, or not wanting to be a discouragement or burden to others.
This service is designed to acknowledge these feelings in worship. It’s meant to be a source of comfort and encouragement to help with the rest of the season ahead. It is intended to help those walking through these feelings, to form a community, for a brief period of time, to learn that you are not alone and discover that there are others who share your pain. It is meant to be a time of healing, encouragement, companionship and release.
All are welcome. If you are experiencing struggles at this time, or if you are a friend of someone you know is struggling, please come, with your friends, and find encouragement. In return, you may discover that you can be the encouragement to another.
