LAKE CITY — As Tuesday’s Missaukee County Board of Commissioners came to an end, the board took time to recognize District 7 Commissioner Hubert Zuiderveen and building inspector Robert DuVall, both of whom left their respective positions this week.
“They both invested a lot of years here and served the people very well,” board chairman Frank Vanderwal said. “Hubert has been a very good commissioner. (He) spent a lot of time talking to people in his district, getting their opinions on things.”
“(Bob) did a very nice job. Builders in the area really liked him. Lots of them told me personally that this is one of the best ones they have had to deal with in the area. He has served the people well.”
Both men have served the county for decades, with Zuiderveen serving on the board for almost 23 years and DuVall serving as building inspector for 28 years.
While both were men of few years, they both expressed their gratitude for the recognition and were met with a round of applause.
“Thank you all,” Zuiderveen said to those in attendance. “It’s actually been quite enjoyable ... it’s been a nice ride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.