Body discovered earlier this month in Lake County identified as man missing since 2018

IDLEWILD — The Michigan State Police crime lab has identified remains discovered earlier this month in Lake County as belonging to Richard Allen Ashbrook, who was reported missing in 2018.
Ashbrook was buried on property in Pleasant Plains Township, off Esther Avenue, where he was last known to have stayed.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said the discovery of the body is being investigated as a homicide, although he couldn't reveal any additional details on the progress of that investigation at this time.
Martin did say that they hope to present a report to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office within the next couple weeks.
"At the time, it was a well-being check," Martin said about the original missing person report from Feb. 11, 2018. "Deputies made contact with someone at the residence and they told them everything was OK but they didn't know where (Ashbrook) had gone. I don't think at the time it was looked upon as possibly a criminal case."
Martin said after family members requested police look more closely at Ashbrook's disappearance, he decided to reopen the investigation.
Recently, Martin said they received some information indicating that evidence of Ashbrook's whereabouts may be found on the property.
A search warrant was obtained for the residence on the property and during investigation, detectives collected evidence to assist in the case, however Ashbrook still had not been located. A couple days later, crews returned to the property and excavated the exterior rear yard of the residence, where they located human remains buried at the site.
At this time, Martin said there are several individuals they consider "people of interest" in the case. He said they're all local residents. He couldn't go into any more detail about their relationships with Ashbrook before he was reported missing.
If you have any information about the case, please contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 679-0051.
