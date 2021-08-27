Bosscher's celebrate 70th

On August 24 1951 Don & Eleanor Bosscher were united in marriage at the Lucas Christian Reformed church.
They were both born and raised in Missaukee county, and spent their working years in the McBain area,They operated a dairy farm until there retirement,Don was a county commissioner for 14 years and a county road commissioner for 18 years,And after helping on the farm and raising the children,Eleanor decided to use the nursing degree that she had and got a job as a home health aid and worked at that for 27 years retired at 74 years of age. They also had the privilege to winter in Arizona for 21 years where they made many friends.
They have 9 children: Rich & Beth Bosscher of Cadillac, Mike & Vickie Bosscher, Jim & Cindy Bosscher, Tom & Patti Bosscher, Dave & Mary Bosscher all of McBain, Larry & Diane Bosscher of Cooper, TX, Greg& Karen Koster of Falmouth, Greg & Michele Bosscher of Cadillac, Jerry & Stacey of McBain.
After the church service on Sunday, They had cake & ice cream for every one at Rehoboth Reformed Church. We feel that we have really been blessed.
56 grandchildren and 60 great grand children
